PNC Championship Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds

The PNC Championship is the final tournament of 2024 and, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda and Annika Sorestam teeing it up in Orlando, it's set to be yet another feel-good watch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First played in 1995, there are 20 pairs competing for the title and they are made up of a variety of family pairings. For example, Woods is playing alongside his son, Charlie, whilst Korda is featuring alongside her father Petr.

To qualify for the tournament, which is run by the PGA Tour Champions, players must have either won a Major tournament or a Players Championship. Therefore, the field is littered with quality, as well as multiple Hall of Famers, such as Gary Player and Lee Trevino.

Last year, it was Bernhard Langer and son, Jason, who picked up the title, with the victory an historic fifth for Langer, who has won the trophy with both Jason and his other son, Stefan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, who will be adding their names to the Roll of Honor on Sunday? Well, four of the Golf Monthly team have scoured the field and picked one pairing that we each believe could win the PNC Championship.

PNC Championship: The Course

Ritz-Carlton Golf Club -Grande Lakes was designed by Greg Norman and features tough, undulating greens, wide and generous fairways, as well as multiple hazards off the tee.

Being a pairs event, there will be four tees in place and these will be Gold, White, Red and Blue. You may wonder, how are these determined? Well, each player is assigned one of the colors, depending on age and ability.

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club - Grande Lakes has a number of rare natural elements and, because of the scramble format and wide fairways, we can expect scoring to be low. What's also worth noting is that the wind can be a factor, last year it reached a near 30mph.

PNC Championship Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2023 Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer -25 2022 Vijay Singh and Qass Singh -26 2021 John Daly and John Daly II -27 2020 Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas -25 2019 Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer -24 2018 Davis Love III and Dru Love -26 2017 Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr -25 2016 David Duval and and Nick Karavites -21 2015 Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins -20

PNC Championship Betting Odds

The odds to win outright are via BetMGM

John Daly and John Daly II - son (+350)

Stewart Cink and Connor Cink - son (+400)

Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar - son (+400)

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods - son (+500)

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer - son (+650)

Vijah Singh and Qass Singh - son (+650)

David Duval and Brady Duval - son (+2200)

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman - son (+2200)

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda - father (+2500)

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker - daughter (+2500)

Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington - son (+3300)

Trevor Immelman and Jacob Immelman - son (+3300)

Fred Couples and Hunter Hannemann - step-son (+6600)

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard - son (+6600)

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara - son (+12500)

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo - son (+25000)

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee - son (+25000)

Nick Price and Greg Price - son (+25000)

Gary Player and Alexander Hall - grandson (+50000)

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino - son (+50000)

PNC Championship Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winners - Team Korda

This is an almost-impossible event to pick the winner in due to the scramble format and the four different sets of tee boxes used, meaning that most of the teams have a good shot at victory.

It’s difficult to look past the Langers but I’ll go for the Kordas to be our 2024 champions. They were a disappointing T13th last year but came T5th in 2022 so they’ve proven they can contend. Nelly has won seven times this year to secure her place at the top of the women’s game, and it would be great to see her become the first female winner of the PNC Championship. Let’s hope that Petr can get some putts to drop.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winners - Team Duval

David Duval's record in this event is extremely solid, with the American once again featuring alongside his son, Brady. Obviously, this event happens once a year so, for my pick, I've based it on previous results and, looking back at 2023, the father-son duo finished runners-up and have also registered a few top 5 finishes. What's more, it's not just David who is an excellent golfer, but Brady reportedly equalled the Bishops Gate course record of 61 back in March of this year.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winners - Team Woods

2024 will be the year Team Woods finally breaks its PNC duck, I'm sure of it. I would have been concerned about the state of Tiger's back given his latest back surgery in September, but one clip of him blasting a golf ball into a giant screen has convinced me he'll be able to manage for two days. Plus, given Charlie's steady improvement and incredible hitting power, these two will undoubtedly be a real force in the scramble format.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winners - Team Singh

Of the teams at the top of the odds board, Vijay and Qass Singh look like the most appealing choice at a reasonable price. Their record in this event reads 3rd, 5th, 1st and 3rd in the last four editions, and after shooting a pair of 59s to take the title in 2022 it's clear that they have the ability to go low. 61-year-old Vijay Singh is still showing his class and quality on the PGA Tour Champions, with seven top-10s in 22 starts this season. The Fijian has also secured six top-11 finishes in his last seven events, so is arriving at this tournament in plenty of form.

PNC Championship TV Schedule

USA (ET)

Saturday 21st December - Round one: 1-2.30pm (Golf Channel), 2.30-4pm (Peacock), 4-6pm (NBC)

1-2.30pm (Golf Channel), 2.30-4pm (Peacock), 4-6pm (NBC) Sunday 22nd December - Round two: 11.30am-12.30pm (Golf Channel), 12.30-1.30pm (Peacock), 1.30-4.30pm (NBC)

UK (GMT)

Saturday 21st December - Round one: 6-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

6-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 22nd December - Round two: 4.30-9.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

