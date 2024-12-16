How Are The Tees Determined At The PNC Championship?
The PNC Championship sees four different teeing blocks in play this week, so who plays from where?
It's PNC Championship week and, as 20 pairings head to Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, it's set to be a memorable week of fun and competitive action.
The likes of Tiger Woods and Nelly Korda will be amongst just some of the names present and, with various degrees of ages and abilities, it leads to the question of how organizers assign the tee markers to the 40 competitors.
To begin with, there are expected to be four tee boxes in play at the PNC Championship, which are the Gold, White, Red and Blue. Each player is then assigned one of the colors, depending on age.
Starting with the Gold, which are the back tees. Playing at around 7,100 yards, the guidelines claim that these are to be used by male pros under the age of 52 and family members 16 and up. These are the tees which the likes of Woods, Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar will use.
Moving up a tee box we have the White, which is reportedly the most popular in the event. Measuring around 6,600 yards, the rules state that professionals and family members aged 53-63 are to play from here, as well as LPGA members and family members aged 14-15. This means that the likes of Korda will be teeing off from here.
Finishing off the teeing system, we have the Red tee that measures 6,000 yards and also the Blue which measures slightly less than the Reds. In terms of who goes off these tees, the Red tees are designated for professionals aged 64-72 and juniors aged 12-13, whilst the Blues are meant for juniors aged 11 and under, as well as professionals aged 73 and over.
Last year, it was Langer and his son, Jason, who claimed the trophy, with the German scooping a record equalling fifth PNC Championship title. The father-son duo carded a 13-under-par final round of 59 to take the victory by two strokes.
Which tees will Charlie Woods play from at the PNC Championship?
Although it hasn't been officially confirmed which tee Charlie Woods will play from, what we do know is that, last year, he played off the White tees.
Recently, Tiger Woods also stated that Charlie was bombing his drives and actually hitting it further than him. What's more, last year, Charlie was producing tee shots of some 355-yards.
Because of this, the 15-year-old will likely be off the Whites or the Golds.
