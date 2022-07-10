How To Watch The R&A Celebration Of Champions

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Featuring a star-studded line-up, the R&A Celebration of Champions gets underway on Monday, with defending champion, Collin Morikawa, striking the first tee shot at 15.05 (BST).

As names like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Lee Trevino and Georgia Hall descend upon St Andrews, it is set to be a fantastic event. The four-hole team format sees teams of four take on the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th holes of the famous Old Course, with the best two scores on each hole counting for each team.

So, how can I tune in to watch the event? Well, it is very simple. The R&A Celebration of Champions is being broadcast live from St Andrews, with golf fans around able to watch on the television via Sky Sports.

It is also available to view digitally on TheOpen.com and The Open’s YouTube channel. Fans can also follow the action via The Open Radio, The Open App and The Open’s various social channels.

The first tee shot will be struck at 15.05, with the full draw being announced on the morning of Monday 11th July. Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, spoke about the event, saying: “We have planned a very special celebration of golf for fans to attend and I’m sure they will be excited at the prospect of watching the greatest names in golf, as well as the future stars of the sport, come together to play, over the Old Course at St Andrews.

“We are deliberately inviting a field that represents the past, present and future of this game we all love and reflects our purpose to ensure that golf is seen as welcoming, accessible and can be played by anyone who wants to. It will be a lot of fun and we look forward to revealing the full draw on Monday before enjoying a fitting celebration of this great Championship at the home of golf.”