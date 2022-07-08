Tiger Woods Confirmed For Celebration Of Champions Event At 150th Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The R&A has announced some of the names set to tee it up on Monday in the R&A Celebration of Champions, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Georgia Hall and Lee Trevino confirmed.

The four-hole team format will see teams of four take on the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th holes of the famous Old Course, with the best two scores on each hole counting for each team.

Defending Open champion Collin Morikawa will get the Celebration of Champions underway at 3.05pm local time alongside reigning AIG Women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist, Jess Baker, who won the Women’s Amateur Championship at Hunstanton last month, and Asia-Pacific Amateur champion and 2021 Mark McCormack Medal winner Keita Nakajima.

Video: Things you didn't know about St Andrews

Two-time St Andrews Open winner and 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods will play with 2014 Champion Golfer Rory McIlroy, 2018 Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall and Lee Trevino, two-time winner of The Open in 1971 and 1972. The foursome will go out as the last group teeing off at 5.05pm BST.

The field will feature Champion Golfers, women’s Major Champions, male and female amateur champions, and golfers with disability champions



Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We have planned a very special celebration of golf for fans to attend and I’m sure they will be excited at the prospect of watching the greatest names in golf, as well as the future stars of the sport, come together to play over the Old Course at St Andrews.



“We are deliberately inviting a field that represents the past, present and future of this game we all love and reflects our purpose to ensure that golf is seen as welcoming, accessible and can be played by anyone who wants to. It will be a lot of fun and we look forward to revealing the full draw on Monday before enjoying a fitting celebration of this great Championship at the home of golf.”



Tiger Woods said, “This is going to be a special week of golf, and having many of the sport’s great champions and future stars play in this event is a great way to mark this historic championship. St Andrews has such a unique atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again and on a course that holds fantastic memories for me.”



Georgia Hall added, “It is an absolute thrill to play alongside Tiger, Rory and Lee. I think it’s fantastic that The R&A has invited champions from all levels of the sport and I’m sure that Jess and Keita will be massively excited by the prospect of teeing it up with Collin and Anna at St Andrews.”



The full draw will be announced on the morning of Monday, 11 July.



The R&A Celebration of Champions will be broadcast live from St Andrews to millions of fans around the world on TV. It will also be available to view digitally on TheOpen.com (opens in new tab) and The Open’s YouTube channel (opens in new tab), while fans can also follow the action via The Open Radio, The Open App and The Open’s various social channels.



A number of special guests, including names from the world of sport and entertainment, have also been invited by The R&A to attend the celebrations taking place throughout the week at the home of golf.