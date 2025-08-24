How Much Will The Winning Caddie Earn At The Tour Championship?

The Tour Championship marks the culmination of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, so it is no surprise that the event also offers the highest payout of the year.

In total, the 30 players in the field at the East Lake event are competing for a share of $40m, twice the figure available at the PGA Tour’s prestigious Signature Events.

The winner of the event, who will also be named FedEx Cup champion, will earn a mammoth $10m, but what about his caddie?

It is generally expected that the winner of a tournament will give his caddie a 10% slice of the prize money, meaning this year’s winning bagman is set for a $1m payment.

To put into context how big a payout that is, it is more than some winning players of PGA Tour events earn. For example, at the circuit’s most recent alternative event, the Barracuda Championship, winner Ryan Gerard banked $720,000.

Ahead of the final round of the Tour Championship, Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood shared the lead, leaving their respective caddies Joe LaCava and Ian Finnis in pole position to claim the seven-figure sum.

Tommy Fleetwood began the final round with a share of the lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even with the eye-watering sum going to the winning caddie, it is less than half the amount Ted Scott won for guiding Scottie Scheffler to the title a year ago.

Back then, Scheffler received a one-off payment of $25m at the event, meaning Scott would have banked around $2.5m

However, a modified arrangement has seen the money spread out through the entire FedEx Cup Playoffs this year.

It’s not just the winning caddie who is set to claim a substantial payday from their work at East Lake. Players finishing in the top 10 of tournaments are generally expected to award their caddies 7% of their prize money, with 5% going to the rest.

The player finishing runner-up is set for a $5m payout, meaning his caddie should earn $350,000.

It won't end up being a bad week's work for the caddie of the player finishing at the foot of the leaderboard, either. The player will receive $355,000, with his caddie expected to earn $17,750.