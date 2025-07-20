Barracuda Championship Full Prize Purse Breakdown 2025

Check out the full prize purse breakdown from this opposite-field event in California which uses the modified Stableford format instead of stroke play

Nick Dunlap with The American Express trophy
With much of the golf world having focussed its attention on The Open Championship at Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush this week, we shouldn't forget there has also been a PGA Tour event taking place at the same time.

The Barracuda Championship has featured the best players who did not qualify for the final men's Major of the season, with Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course hosting a unique event on the calendar.

The only PGA Tour event of the season to be decided via a modified Stableford format, each of the players involved has been aiming to follow Nick Dunlap as the latest champion of this co-sanctioned event.

Just like the 2024 version, as well as each of the other opposite-field tournaments on the schedule this term, there is a total of $4 million on the line.

Whoever reigns supreme will not only lift the trophy but claim the $720,000 winner's check - an identical figure to the same competition 12 months ago - while the runner-up will scoop almost $450,000. Anyone who finishes inside the top-11 in California is in line for a six-figure payout.

Nick Dunlap rides around on a motorbike after winning the Barracuda Championship in 2024

Unlike most tournaments on the PGA Tour, opposite-event winners do not earn an exemption to The Masters. However, existing PGA Tour members can claim a two-year exemption and FedEx Cup points for winning. Should one of the DP World Tour pros win, they would be eligible for a one-year PGA Tour exemption.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, California.

Barracuda Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$720,000

2nd

$436,000

3rd

$276,000

4th

$196,000

5th

$164,000

6th

$145,000

7th

$135,000

8th

$125,000

9th

$117,000

10th

$109,000

11th

$101,000

12th

$93,000

13th

$85,000

14th

$77,000

15th

$73,000

16th

$69,000

17th

$65,000

18th

$61,000

19th

$57,000

20th

$53,000

21st

$49,000

22nd

$45,000

23rd

$41,800

24th

$38,600

25th

$35,400

26th

$32,200

27th

$31,000

28th

$29,800

29th

$28,600

30th

$27,400

31st

$26,200

32nd

$25,000

33rd

$23,800

34th

$22,800

35th

$21,800

36th

$20,800

37th

$19,800

38th

$19,000

39th

$18,200

40th

$17,400

41st

$16,600

42nd

$15,800

43rd

$15,000

44th

$14,200

45th

$13,400

46th

$12,600

47th

$11,800

48th

$11,160

49th

$10,600

50th

$10,280

51st

$10,040

52nd

$9,800

53rd

$9,640

54th

$9,480

55th

$9,400

56th

$9,320

57th

$9,240

58th

$9,160

59th

$9,080

60th

$9,000

61st

$8,920

62nd

$8,840

63rd

$8,760

64th

$8,680

65th

$8,600

Barracuda Championship Format

Since 2012, the Barracuda Championship has used the modified Stableford format to determine its champion, as opposed to stroke play which decides the overwhelming majority of pro golf tournaments.

Players are awarded eight points for an albatross, five points for an eagle and two points for a birdie while par offers nothing. Bogeys give a player -1 and double-bogeys or worse result in the loss of three points.

Is The Barracuda Championship A PGA Tour Event?

The Barracuda Championship is one of the PGA Tour’s alternate events - a tournament played at the same time as one of its higher-profile contests. In the case of this week's competition, it is up against The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

The co-sanctioned tournament - held at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood course in Truckee, California - features the best PGA Tour and DP World Tour professionals who did not qualify for The Open.

Unlike most other PGA Tour events, the winner won’t be offered an invite to The Masters, but he will receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption to existing members, while it also offers FedEx Cup points.

For the DP World Tour players involved, a one-year PGA Tour exemption is on offer should they win.

Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

