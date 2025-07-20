Barracuda Championship Full Prize Purse Breakdown 2025

With much of the golf world having focussed its attention on The Open Championship at Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush this week, we shouldn't forget there has also been a PGA Tour event taking place at the same time.

The Barracuda Championship has featured the best players who did not qualify for the final men's Major of the season, with Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course hosting a unique event on the calendar.

The only PGA Tour event of the season to be decided via a modified Stableford format, each of the players involved has been aiming to follow Nick Dunlap as the latest champion of this co-sanctioned event.

Just like the 2024 version, as well as each of the other opposite-field tournaments on the schedule this term, there is a total of $4 million on the line.

Whoever reigns supreme will not only lift the trophy but claim the $720,000 winner's check - an identical figure to the same competition 12 months ago - while the runner-up will scoop almost $450,000. Anyone who finishes inside the top-11 in California is in line for a six-figure payout.

Nick Dunlap rides around on a motorbike after winning the Barracuda Championship in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike most tournaments on the PGA Tour, opposite-event winners do not earn an exemption to The Masters. However, existing PGA Tour members can claim a two-year exemption and FedEx Cup points for winning. Should one of the DP World Tour pros win, they would be eligible for a one-year PGA Tour exemption.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, California.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Barracuda Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $720,000 2nd $436,000 3rd $276,000 4th $196,000 5th $164,000 6th $145,000 7th $135,000 8th $125,000 9th $117,000 10th $109,000 11th $101,000 12th $93,000 13th $85,000 14th $77,000 15th $73,000 16th $69,000 17th $65,000 18th $61,000 19th $57,000 20th $53,000 21st $49,000 22nd $45,000 23rd $41,800 24th $38,600 25th $35,400 26th $32,200 27th $31,000 28th $29,800 29th $28,600 30th $27,400 31st $26,200 32nd $25,000 33rd $23,800 34th $22,800 35th $21,800 36th $20,800 37th $19,800 38th $19,000 39th $18,200 40th $17,400 41st $16,600 42nd $15,800 43rd $15,000 44th $14,200 45th $13,400 46th $12,600 47th $11,800 48th $11,160 49th $10,600 50th $10,280 51st $10,040 52nd $9,800 53rd $9,640 54th $9,480 55th $9,400 56th $9,320 57th $9,240 58th $9,160 59th $9,080 60th $9,000 61st $8,920 62nd $8,840 63rd $8,760 64th $8,680 65th $8,600

Barracuda Championship Format

Since 2012, the Barracuda Championship has used the modified Stableford format to determine its champion, as opposed to stroke play which decides the overwhelming majority of pro golf tournaments.

Players are awarded eight points for an albatross, five points for an eagle and two points for a birdie while par offers nothing. Bogeys give a player -1 and double-bogeys or worse result in the loss of three points.

Is The Barracuda Championship A PGA Tour Event?

The Barracuda Championship is one of the PGA Tour’s alternate events - a tournament played at the same time as one of its higher-profile contests. In the case of this week's competition, it is up against The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

The co-sanctioned tournament - held at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood course in Truckee, California - features the best PGA Tour and DP World Tour professionals who did not qualify for The Open.

Unlike most other PGA Tour events, the winner won’t be offered an invite to The Masters, but he will receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption to existing members, while it also offers FedEx Cup points.

For the DP World Tour players involved, a one-year PGA Tour exemption is on offer should they win.