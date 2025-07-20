Barracuda Championship Full Prize Purse Breakdown 2025
Check out the full prize purse breakdown from this opposite-field event in California which uses the modified Stableford format instead of stroke play
With much of the golf world having focussed its attention on The Open Championship at Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush this week, we shouldn't forget there has also been a PGA Tour event taking place at the same time.
The Barracuda Championship has featured the best players who did not qualify for the final men's Major of the season, with Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course hosting a unique event on the calendar.
The only PGA Tour event of the season to be decided via a modified Stableford format, each of the players involved has been aiming to follow Nick Dunlap as the latest champion of this co-sanctioned event.
Just like the 2024 version, as well as each of the other opposite-field tournaments on the schedule this term, there is a total of $4 million on the line.
Whoever reigns supreme will not only lift the trophy but claim the $720,000 winner's check - an identical figure to the same competition 12 months ago - while the runner-up will scoop almost $450,000. Anyone who finishes inside the top-11 in California is in line for a six-figure payout.
Unlike most tournaments on the PGA Tour, opposite-event winners do not earn an exemption to The Masters. However, existing PGA Tour members can claim a two-year exemption and FedEx Cup points for winning. Should one of the DP World Tour pros win, they would be eligible for a one-year PGA Tour exemption.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, California.
Barracuda Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$720,000
2nd
$436,000
3rd
$276,000
4th
$196,000
5th
$164,000
6th
$145,000
7th
$135,000
8th
$125,000
9th
$117,000
10th
$109,000
11th
$101,000
12th
$93,000
13th
$85,000
14th
$77,000
15th
$73,000
16th
$69,000
17th
$65,000
18th
$61,000
19th
$57,000
20th
$53,000
21st
$49,000
22nd
$45,000
23rd
$41,800
24th
$38,600
25th
$35,400
26th
$32,200
27th
$31,000
28th
$29,800
29th
$28,600
30th
$27,400
31st
$26,200
32nd
$25,000
33rd
$23,800
34th
$22,800
35th
$21,800
36th
$20,800
37th
$19,800
38th
$19,000
39th
$18,200
40th
$17,400
41st
$16,600
42nd
$15,800
43rd
$15,000
44th
$14,200
45th
$13,400
46th
$12,600
47th
$11,800
48th
$11,160
49th
$10,600
50th
$10,280
51st
$10,040
52nd
$9,800
53rd
$9,640
54th
$9,480
55th
$9,400
56th
$9,320
57th
$9,240
58th
$9,160
59th
$9,080
60th
$9,000
61st
$8,920
62nd
$8,840
63rd
$8,760
64th
$8,680
65th
$8,600
Barracuda Championship Format
Since 2012, the Barracuda Championship has used the modified Stableford format to determine its champion, as opposed to stroke play which decides the overwhelming majority of pro golf tournaments.
Players are awarded eight points for an albatross, five points for an eagle and two points for a birdie while par offers nothing. Bogeys give a player -1 and double-bogeys or worse result in the loss of three points.
Is The Barracuda Championship A PGA Tour Event?
The Barracuda Championship is one of the PGA Tour’s alternate events - a tournament played at the same time as one of its higher-profile contests. In the case of this week's competition, it is up against The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
The co-sanctioned tournament - held at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood course in Truckee, California - features the best PGA Tour and DP World Tour professionals who did not qualify for The Open.
Unlike most other PGA Tour events, the winner won’t be offered an invite to The Masters, but he will receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption to existing members, while it also offers FedEx Cup points.
For the DP World Tour players involved, a one-year PGA Tour exemption is on offer should they win.
