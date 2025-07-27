How Much Did Padraig Harrington's Caddie Make At The Senior Open?
Padraig Harrington won an eye-catching first prize for his maiden Senior Open title, but how much did his caddie bank?
Mike Hall
This caddying business is not bad work, at least not at the very top of the game. Find yourself working alongside a successful tour pro and you have a chance to bank quite a bit of money.
Even on the senior circuit the prize funds are still pretty healthy, meaning a caddie can make a good living, as seen at this year's Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale.
In 2024, the tournament purse sat at $2.85 million. A year on, the overall purse for The Senior Open remained the same, with winner Padraig Harrington taking home $447,800.
Like we saw with Scottie Scheffler at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where he received $3.1m for winning the Claret Jug, the winning caddie can expect to take home 10% of that sum.
Where the Senior Open is concerned, that equates to $44,780 for Harrington's caddie Ronan Flood.
This might sound like small fry compared to the whopping $310,000 that Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, received for his efforts, but it's still not bad for a week's work.
It's not just Harrington's caddie who has had a lucrative week at the Senior Open.
Players finishing in the top 10 of tournaments are generally expected to award their caddies 7% of their prize money, with 5% going to the rest.
Two players, Justin Leonard and Thomas Bjorn, were tied for second at the tournament. That means they will each earn $233,358, with their caddies taking home 7%, or $16,335.
While that might not be life-changing for some, it’s still a healthy payday for lending their expertize to the players.
