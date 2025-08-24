Tour Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

With the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup about to reach its conclusion, here are the details on the financial payouts available to each player at the Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler smiles (right) with the FedEx Cup out of focus on the left
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

Following a year full of $20 million purses on the PGA Tour, the 2025 campaign is concluding with an even bigger payout for the 30 best players at East Lake Golf Club.

Off the back of eight Signature Events and the four Majors - each of which offered up at least $17 million - the final individual prize is the FedEx Cup and all of the perks that come with clinching it.

Whoever wins will earn a mammoth $10 million from a total payout of $40 million. The Tour Championship did offer a $25 million top prize last year, but a modified arrangement has seen the money spread out through the entire FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The Tour Championship has been a thrilling event through three rounds, with Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood sharing the lead on 16-under ahead of the final round.

Should either member of the final group reign supreme, it will be a highly meaningful victory given Fleetwood has never won on the PGA Tour while Cantlay's most recent success was at the BMW Championship in 2022. Plus, there are also Ryder Cup implications as well with either man taking a significant amount of confident into next month's event.

Patrick Cantlay at the Tour Championship

Patrick Cantlay held a share of the lead with a round to play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two behind them ahead of the final round was Russell Henley, with Keegan Bradley three back and Scottie Scheffler, who won the FedEx Cup in 2024, four behind.

While only one player can win this week, whoever finishes second is in line to claim a remarkable consolation prize of $5 million and third will scoop more than $3.7 million for their efforts.

Scottie Scheffler smiles while holding the FedEx Cup over his shoulder

Scottie Scheffler won $25m and the FedEx Cup in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moreover, anyone who finishes inside the top-8 places at East Lake will likely collect over $1 million. Even the man who finishes bottom of the pile in Atlanta will bank at least $355,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$10,000,000

2nd

$5,000,000

3rd

$3,705,000

4th

$3,200,000

5th

$2,750,000

6th

$1,900,000

7th

$1,400,000

8th

$1,065,000

9th

$900,000

10th

$735,000

11th

$695,000

12th

$660,000

13th

$625,000

14th

$590,000

15th

$560,000

16th

$505,000

17th

$490,000

18th

$475,000

19th

$460,000

20th

$445,000

21st

$430,000

22nd

$415,000

23rd

$400,000

24th

$390,000

25th

$380,000

26th

$375,000

27th

$370,000

28th

$365,000

29th

$360,000

30th

$355,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.