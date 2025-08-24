Tour Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
With the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup about to reach its conclusion, here are the details on the financial payouts available to each player at the Tour Championship
Following a year full of $20 million purses on the PGA Tour, the 2025 campaign is concluding with an even bigger payout for the 30 best players at East Lake Golf Club.
Off the back of eight Signature Events and the four Majors - each of which offered up at least $17 million - the final individual prize is the FedEx Cup and all of the perks that come with clinching it.
Whoever wins will earn a mammoth $10 million from a total payout of $40 million. The Tour Championship did offer a $25 million top prize last year, but a modified arrangement has seen the money spread out through the entire FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The Tour Championship has been a thrilling event through three rounds, with Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood sharing the lead on 16-under ahead of the final round.
Should either member of the final group reign supreme, it will be a highly meaningful victory given Fleetwood has never won on the PGA Tour while Cantlay's most recent success was at the BMW Championship in 2022. Plus, there are also Ryder Cup implications as well with either man taking a significant amount of confident into next month's event.
Two behind them ahead of the final round was Russell Henley, with Keegan Bradley three back and Scottie Scheffler, who won the FedEx Cup in 2024, four behind.
While only one player can win this week, whoever finishes second is in line to claim a remarkable consolation prize of $5 million and third will scoop more than $3.7 million for their efforts.
Moreover, anyone who finishes inside the top-8 places at East Lake will likely collect over $1 million. Even the man who finishes bottom of the pile in Atlanta will bank at least $355,000.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.
Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$10,000,000
2nd
$5,000,000
3rd
$3,705,000
4th
$3,200,000
5th
$2,750,000
6th
$1,900,000
7th
$1,400,000
8th
$1,065,000
9th
$900,000
10th
$735,000
11th
$695,000
12th
$660,000
13th
$625,000
14th
$590,000
15th
$560,000
16th
$505,000
17th
$490,000
18th
$475,000
19th
$460,000
20th
$445,000
21st
$430,000
22nd
$415,000
23rd
$400,000
24th
$390,000
25th
$380,000
26th
$375,000
27th
$370,000
28th
$365,000
29th
$360,000
30th
$355,000
