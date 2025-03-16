How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The Players Championship
The Players Championship provides players with a huge tournament purse and it also means the caddies receive a handy payday as well
The Players Championship is known for being the PGA Tour's flagship event and, along with the elite field, there's a prize purse to match.
Over the past decade, The Players Championship has seen a significant rise in prize money and, for 2025, a $25 million purse will be available, with $4.5 million being handed over to the winner.
That amount is the most offered on the PGA Tour calendar, aside from the FedEx Cup playoffs, and that also means it's not just the players who receive a rather large payday.
As we saw last year, caddies have the potential to make decent money and, with The Players Championship, the winning caddie can expect a paycheck of between $350,000 - $450,000.
When it comes to payment, a player will usually give his caddie 10% of a winning check; that means the caddie for the 2025 Players champion should be taking home a lovely $450,000 bonus.
Last year, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler won a second consecutive Players Championship and, in the process, claimed the $4.5 million first prize. That meant caddie, Ted Scott, earned $450,000.
The Players Championship was just one of many trophies claimed by Scheffler in 2024. Reportedly, Scott's earnings stood around $5.3m that year, which was more than the average PGA Tour player and even more than the likes of Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, and Brian Harman.
