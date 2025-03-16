How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The Players Championship

The Players Championship provides players with a huge tournament purse and it also means the caddies receive a handy payday as well

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott pose with The Players Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Players Championship is known for being the PGA Tour's flagship event and, along with the elite field, there's a prize purse to match.

Over the past decade, The Players Championship has seen a significant rise in prize money and, for 2025, a $25 million purse will be available, with $4.5 million being handed over to the winner.

Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler chat during The Players Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That amount is the most offered on the PGA Tour calendar, aside from the FedEx Cup playoffs, and that also means it's not just the players who receive a rather large payday.

As we saw last year, caddies have the potential to make decent money and, with The Players Championship, the winning caddie can expect a paycheck of between $350,000 - $450,000.

When it comes to payment, a player will usually give his caddie 10% of a winning check; that means the caddie for the 2025 Players champion should be taking home a lovely $450,000 bonus.

Scottie Scheffler walks down the fairway with his caddie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler won a second consecutive Players Championship and, in the process, claimed the $4.5 million first prize. That meant caddie, Ted Scott, earned $450,000.

The Players Championship was just one of many trophies claimed by Scheffler in 2024. Reportedly, Scott's earnings stood around $5.3m that year, which was more than the average PGA Tour player and even more than the likes of Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, and Brian Harman.

