PGA Tour Caddie Gives Fascinating Insight Into Season Earnings

Taking to social media, Ben Silverman's caddie, Bryan Kopsick, revealed just how much he made looping for the PGA Tour player throughout 2024

Ben Silverman chats to his caddie during the Myrtle Beach Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

It's no secret that caddies can earn sizeable amounts of cash when carrying for the top players in golf. For example, in 2024 alone, Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, took home approximately $5.2 million following his bosses incredible season on the PGA Tour.

However, not all caddies are lucky enough to work with the likes of the World No.1 but, if they are on the PGA Tour, they can still pick up a handy amount, as a tweet from Ben Silverman's caddie, Bryan Kopsick, shows!

Posting on Twitter/X, Kopsick explained that during 2024 Silverman has earned $1,262,599 in 24 events. Now, that's the players earnings, but what about the caddie?

Well, the standard cut for a caddie is reportedly 10% of the winner's check and between 5-7% depending on how high up a player finishes. In regards to Kopsick, he receives 8% which, according to the maths, is $101,007.92.

Now, it's not just the cut of prize money, but caddies are also given a base wage for accommodation and travel by their bosses. For Kopsick, he receives $2,000 a week so, over 24 events, that's $48,000, which puts the on-course earnings at $149,007.92. We must add that "this does not include sponsorship/off course income OR travel expenses."

This may sound like a decent amount but, it's worth noting that his "travel/professional expenses" are forecasted to be "~$50,000 for the year," with that leaving just under $100,000.

Ben Silverman chats to his caddie during the Puerto Rico Open

Silverman and Kopsick during the Puerto Rico Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may think that life on Tour can be glamorous, walking the best golf courses and being around the best players but, in the thread, Kopsick reveals that, previously, he has had to do near 16 hour round trips to Monday Qualifiers for PGA Tour events. What's more, he has described the life as "lonely", but the caddies do have a "good support system."

Another interesting aspect is the jump between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour. As we know, the difference in tournament purses is significant and, listing his earnings from 2021 to 2023, we notice that "in 2021 he secured $74,890, $23,936 in 2022 and over $500,000 in 2023!"

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸