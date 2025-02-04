LIV Golf Prize Money Payouts 2025

How much do you get for winning a tournament in the LIV Golf League?

Jon Rahm holding a LIV Golf trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

LIV Golf is back for 2025 with the league set to play under the lights for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The opening event of the fourth season will feature a new-look roster with six new players along with the league's first broadcast on Fox Sports in the US.

LIV Golf also has a new CEO for 2025 in the form of Scott O'Neil, who replaces Greg Norman.

While there have been a number of changes to the LIV Golf League this year, one thing that remains the same is the prize money payout.

How much you get for winning a LIV Golf event

There will once again be a very healthy $20m up for grabs in the individual portion of the 54-hole tournaments this year, with $5m in the pot for the team competition.

The individual winner still won't be earning world ranking points but they will take home a huge $4m check as well as 40 points in the standings.

The runner-up earns a huge $2.25m and 30 points, while the third-place player wins $1.5m and 24 points. Finishing 4th in a LIV Golf event still earns you seven-figures, with a check for $1m.

And with LIV being a tour without cuts, it still pays to finish last with those coming 52nd-54th on the leaderboard earning $50,000.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
LIV Golf Individual Prize Money Payout 2025
PositionPrize Money
1st$4,000,000
2nd$2,250,000
3rd$1,500,000
4th$1,000,000
5th$800,000
6th$700,000
7th$600,000
8th$525,000
9th$442,500
10th$405,000
11th$380,000
12th$360,000
13th$340,000
14th$320,000
15th$300,000
16th$285,000
17th$270,000
18th$260,000
19th$250,000
20th$240,000
21st$230,000
22nd$220,000
23rd$210,000
24th$200,000
25th$195,000
26th$190,000
27th$185,000
28th$180,000
29th$175,000
30th$170,000
31st$165,000
32nd$160,000
33rd$155,000
34th$150,000
35th$148,000
36th$145,000
37th$143,000
38th$140,000
39th$138,000
40th$135,000
41st$133,000
42nd$130,000
43rd$128,000
44th$128,000
45th$125,000
46th$125,000
47th$123,000
48th$120,000
49th$60,000
50th$60,000
51st$60,000
52nd$50,000
53rd$50,000
54th$50,000

LIV Golf bonus payouts

With a win earning you $4m, the league's top players can earn well in excess of $10m during the season in regular money.

And then come the end of the season, after the 13th event, the individual champion is crowned, where a huge $18m bonus is awarded.

Jon Rahm won it in his debut season in 2024, Talor Gooch was the champion in 2023 while Dustin Johnson was the inaugural LIV Golf no.1 in 2022.

While the champion pockets $18m, the runner-up takes home $8m in bonus money and the 3rd-place golfer at the end of the year picks up $4m.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
LIV Golf League Bonus Payouts 2025
PositionPrize Money
1st$18m
2nd$8m
3rd$4m

How much the teams get for winning a LIV Golf event

There's $5m up for grabs in the team pot each tournament, with the winning quartet picking up $3m.

That money goes directly to the team, which was a change made for the second season. The team in second-place wins $1.5m while the final side on the podium takes $500,000.

Those finishing between 4th and 13th take home nothing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
LIV Golf Team Prize Money Payout 2025
PositionPrize Money
1st$3,000,000
2nd$1,500,000
3rd$500,000
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸