LIV Golf Prize Money Payouts 2025

LIV Golf is back for 2025 with the league set to play under the lights for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The opening event of the fourth season will feature a new-look roster with six new players along with the league's first broadcast on Fox Sports in the US.

LIV Golf also has a new CEO for 2025 in the form of Scott O'Neil, who replaces Greg Norman.

While there have been a number of changes to the LIV Golf League this year, one thing that remains the same is the prize money payout.

How much you get for winning a LIV Golf event

There will once again be a very healthy $20m up for grabs in the individual portion of the 54-hole tournaments this year, with $5m in the pot for the team competition.

The individual winner still won't be earning world ranking points but they will take home a huge $4m check as well as 40 points in the standings.

The runner-up earns a huge $2.25m and 30 points, while the third-place player wins $1.5m and 24 points. Finishing 4th in a LIV Golf event still earns you seven-figures, with a check for $1m.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And with LIV being a tour without cuts, it still pays to finish last with those coming 52nd-54th on the leaderboard earning $50,000.

Swipe to scroll horizontally LIV Golf Individual Prize Money Payout 2025 Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

LIV Golf bonus payouts

With a win earning you $4m, the league's top players can earn well in excess of $10m during the season in regular money.

And then come the end of the season, after the 13th event, the individual champion is crowned, where a huge $18m bonus is awarded.

Jon Rahm won it in his debut season in 2024, Talor Gooch was the champion in 2023 while Dustin Johnson was the inaugural LIV Golf no.1 in 2022.

While the champion pockets $18m, the runner-up takes home $8m in bonus money and the 3rd-place golfer at the end of the year picks up $4m.

Swipe to scroll horizontally LIV Golf League Bonus Payouts 2025 Position Prize Money 1st $18m 2nd $8m 3rd $4m

How much the teams get for winning a LIV Golf event

There's $5m up for grabs in the team pot each tournament, with the winning quartet picking up $3m.

That money goes directly to the team, which was a change made for the second season. The team in second-place wins $1.5m while the final side on the podium takes $500,000.

Those finishing between 4th and 13th take home nothing.