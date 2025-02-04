LIV Golf Prize Money Payouts 2025
How much do you get for winning a tournament in the LIV Golf League?
LIV Golf is back for 2025 with the league set to play under the lights for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The opening event of the fourth season will feature a new-look roster with six new players along with the league's first broadcast on Fox Sports in the US.
LIV Golf also has a new CEO for 2025 in the form of Scott O'Neil, who replaces Greg Norman.
While there have been a number of changes to the LIV Golf League this year, one thing that remains the same is the prize money payout.
How much you get for winning a LIV Golf event
There will once again be a very healthy $20m up for grabs in the individual portion of the 54-hole tournaments this year, with $5m in the pot for the team competition.
The individual winner still won't be earning world ranking points but they will take home a huge $4m check as well as 40 points in the standings.
The runner-up earns a huge $2.25m and 30 points, while the third-place player wins $1.5m and 24 points. Finishing 4th in a LIV Golf event still earns you seven-figures, with a check for $1m.
And with LIV being a tour without cuts, it still pays to finish last with those coming 52nd-54th on the leaderboard earning $50,000.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$700,000
|7th
|$600,000
|8th
|$525,000
|9th
|$442,500
|10th
|$405,000
|11th
|$380,000
|12th
|$360,000
|13th
|$340,000
|14th
|$320,000
|15th
|$300,000
|16th
|$285,000
|17th
|$270,000
|18th
|$260,000
|19th
|$250,000
|20th
|$240,000
|21st
|$230,000
|22nd
|$220,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$195,000
|26th
|$190,000
|27th
|$185,000
|28th
|$180,000
|29th
|$175,000
|30th
|$170,000
|31st
|$165,000
|32nd
|$160,000
|33rd
|$155,000
|34th
|$150,000
|35th
|$148,000
|36th
|$145,000
|37th
|$143,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$135,000
|41st
|$133,000
|42nd
|$130,000
|43rd
|$128,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$125,000
|46th
|$125,000
|47th
|$123,000
|48th
|$120,000
|49th
|$60,000
|50th
|$60,000
|51st
|$60,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$50,000
|54th
|$50,000
LIV Golf bonus payouts
With a win earning you $4m, the league's top players can earn well in excess of $10m during the season in regular money.
And then come the end of the season, after the 13th event, the individual champion is crowned, where a huge $18m bonus is awarded.
Jon Rahm won it in his debut season in 2024, Talor Gooch was the champion in 2023 while Dustin Johnson was the inaugural LIV Golf no.1 in 2022.
While the champion pockets $18m, the runner-up takes home $8m in bonus money and the 3rd-place golfer at the end of the year picks up $4m.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$18m
|2nd
|$8m
|3rd
|$4m
How much the teams get for winning a LIV Golf event
There's $5m up for grabs in the team pot each tournament, with the winning quartet picking up $3m.
That money goes directly to the team, which was a change made for the second season. The team in second-place wins $1.5m while the final side on the podium takes $500,000.
Those finishing between 4th and 13th take home nothing.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
