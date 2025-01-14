How Much Are TGL Tickets?

Even during the early stages of the inaugural TGL season, interest in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's tech-infused league has been significant.

A peak audience of a million people reportedly tuned in to watch the very first contest between The Bay and New York - won by the former via a landslide margin - while tickets for the opening run of matches sold out shortly after going on sale back in October.

And as more and more fans have taken a peek at what might be going on at SoFi Center for a couple of hours every Tuesday night until late March, the enthusiasm around TGL has only continued to swell.

The atmosphere inside the arena has been excitable and engaged so far, with 1,500 people situated right next to the field of play - much like you might see if you were courtside at an NBA game or on the glass at an NHL fixture.

SoFi Center has been designed with 18 blocks of regular seating - six of which have been set aside as the competing team's fan zones (three per side) - and 20 suites. The blocks only contain four rows of seats apiece but are on the lower bowl, almost within touching distance of some of the PGA Tour's very best.

(Image credit: TGL)

Therefore, they have the ideal view to watch each team's selected trio either blasting golf balls into a giant simulator screen (20 times bigger than than a standard version) or navigating the real-life adaptable short-game area right in front of them.

As far as the price of a single TGL match ticket goes, they start at $160, which is significantly cheaper than the eye-watering Ryder Cup ticket prices for the 2025 Bethpage Black showdown between Keegan Bradley’s Team USA and Luke Donald’s Team Europe.

Despite rising from a 2023 price of $277 for a competition day to almost $750, Ryder Cup tickets for later this year very quickly sold out following "enormous" demand.

Of course, TGL has nothing like the profile or prestige of the Ryder Cup at this stage. Nevertheless, its starting prices are more expensive than three of the four cheapest offerings at 2025's Major championships, with the most affordable daily tickets for The Masters, the US Open and The Open Championship starting at around $140 each.

It should be noted, however, that the PGA Championship's cheapest daily ticket - which starts from $212 on Thursday - includes unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages at any of the concession stands on site, a benefit which each of the other three championships do not offer.

Returning to TGL, tickets for the playoffs have not yet been released and will be made available in early March once the regular season has ended and the four playoff teams have been locked in.