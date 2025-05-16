Fans Attending The PGA Championship Will Be Treated To Unlimited Free Food And Drink... Here's Why

The Quail Hollow Major is offering free food and drink to holders of its Championship+ tickets, and it could even be a money spinner for the PGA of America

Fans watch the PGA Championship
Fans can enjoy free concessions at the event
It isn’t just the opportunity to see the world’s biggest names up close that fans attending the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow this week are enjoying.

Holders of Championship+ tickets for any of the four days at the event are also able to take advantage of free concessions at the Major.

Fans in possession of the tickets are entitled to “one entree, snack and non-alcoholic drink per visit to any concessions market,” and it’s safe to say that decision has been well-received.

On X, sports entrepreneur Joe Pompliano pointed out the potential benefits of the move, explaining that, as well as enhancing the fan experience, it could also lead to “shorter checkout lines & wait times,” while it “positions the tournament as fan-focused & innovative” and “Distinguishes the PGA Championship from other Majors.”

On the latter point, that’s certainly true, with even the famously low prices of concessions at The Masters unable to get close to the deal being presented at the PGA Championship.

Fans walking at the 12th hole at Quail Hollow

The free concessions model has been well received

It’s not just spectators who stand to benefit, either. Pompliano also pointed out that it could, counterintuitively, generate more revenue for the PGA of America. He explained that, with the average ticket price increasing from $200 to $250, if the average concession spend was just $20 previously, even with the cost of providing the free food and drink, the new model should increase revenue.

He wasn’t the only one to comment, with X account Ways To Golf asking: “Can we do this at every Major?”

There is some devil in the detail, in the form of the “non-alcoholic drink” reference. While it’s true that alcoholic beverages aren’t particularly cheap at the event, with a 16oz can of Michelob Ultra costing $14.50, even that is not as expensive as three years ago at Southern Hills, when the same drink was priced at $18.00. That led to a backlash, with even eventual winner Justin Thomas weighing in on the pricing, writing on X: "$18(!!!!!!!!!!) for a beer .... uhhhh what. Gotta treat the fans better than that."

The price for a Michelob Ultra came down to $17 for the 2023 edition, before another reduction in 2024 at Valhalla, bringing it down to $14 before the small increase this year. Meanwhile, it’s $18.50 for a 19oz premium beer and the same price for specialty cocktails.

Even with that, for the first time in years, most of the talk regarding concessions seems almost entirely positive, and it will be hoped that, ultimately, it’s a win not just for the fans, but for the tournament organizers too.

