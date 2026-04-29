'I Don't Have A Clue What's Going On' - All Eyes On Dazed Alex Fitzpatrick As PGA Tour Dream Starts At Doral

It's been the whirlwind to end all whirlwinds for Alex Fitzpatrick as he tees it up in his biggest tournament on American soil at the Cadillac Championship.

His stunning Zurich Classic of New Orleans victory alongside brother Matthew gave Alex a two-year PGA Tour card, a spot in the PGA Championship and in the remaining Signature Events of the season.

The 27-year-old had a flight booked to go play in the Turkish Airlines Open on the DP World Tour, but instead flew to Miami to play in the $20m Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral.

"I don't have a clue what's going on, I'm not going to lie to you," said Fitzpatrick as he starts a new phase in his career at Doral.

Matthew is sitting this one out so Alex will have a lot of eyeballs on him, with some questioning whether a team event should warrant a two-year exemption and all the other trappings.

But instead of trying to prove himself, he hopes to take his big brother's advice and "enjoy it" in Miami.

"He sent me a really nice text the morning afterwards that was like, you know, as much as this win is both of us, you deserve to be here, you're playing some great golf, go out there and show them what you have and just try and enjoy it as much as you can really, that was the biggest message from him," Alex said of Matt's message.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I have no expectations. Especially this week I think it's going to be a whirlwind and my head's going to be everywhere, but hopefully that calms down after this week and I kind of settle in, hopefully settle in nicely."

The win in New Orleans came just weeks after Fitzpatrick claimed his maiden DP World Tour victory in India and means he's gone from worrying about keeping his card last October to a tournament winner on both tours.

Fitzpatrick to settle down in Florida

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick continues to have 'wow' moments at every turn, such as planning out his schedule for the rest of the year.

"From things like next week at Quail Hollow and then the Memorial and the Canadian Open, like just things that I grew up watching on TV," he added.

"It's kind of like, it's like every week's a bit of a dream. So, yeah, just being out here, seeing all the guys out here, playing against the best players in the world, something I dreamt since I was a kid and I'm just incredibly grateful to be sat here and have the opportunity to do that."

And there's also the chance to put down some sort of roots now he can plan his next couple of years out, after admitting: "I don't live anywhere. I kind of sponged off my brother for a while.

"Like I told someone earlier, the security now is pretty nice. So it means I can actually settle down somewhere for once, not just travel everywhere around the world.

"I think after this week I'll probably start looking at figuring that out and, yeah, I'm looking forward to having my own space."

So while Fitzpatrick still intends to play on the DP World Tour as much as possible - his immediate aim is to make a name for himself on the PGA Tour.

Alex Fitzpatrick's PGA Tour record

Solo events only.

He also played in five PGA Tour Canada events in 2022, making the cut three times.

(Image credit: Getty Images)