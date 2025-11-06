'He'll Change His Mind For Next Week' - Lee Westwood Responds To Rory McIlroy's LIV Golf Verdict
Lee Westwood says "I don't pay too much attention to what Rory says" as he hit back at McIlroy's verdict on LIV Golf switching to 72 holes
Lee Westwood has taken a swipe at Rory McIlroy over his comments on LIV Golf making the move to 72 holes from the 54 it had made its name on.
The Englishman obviously didn't take too kindly to McIlroy labelling the move to 72 holes as a "peculiar" one, saying "I don't pay too much attention to what Rory says" when appearing on talkSPORT radio's breakfast show.
In a swipe at McIlroy's opinions on golf, Westwood added: "He'll change his mind for next week."
The big change from LIV Golf has had everyone talking, with the 54-hole format one of the founding principles that set it apart from regular golf tournaments, but seemingly due to player power organisers have switched to a more usual four-round format.
Jon Rahm was quoted in the LIV Golf press release calling it a win for the players, as he's always advocated for event to be extended by 18 holes.
Team-mate Tyrrell Hatton agrees, but said that only last year the vast majority of players on LIV Golf were against moving away from 54 holes - but now most of the noises from players are positive ones.
That includes Westwood, who says it's a good move for all concerned.
"I think it was good for the players, good for the sponsors," Westwood added on talkSPORT. "And good for the fans more than anything. They get to see another day's golf."
The former World No.1 says that LIV Golf seeking Official World Golf Ranking recognition was another reason for the change, along with top players wanting more 72-hole action to prepare better for the Majors.
"I think [OWGR points] is one of the angles behind it. I think there were a few different things.
"Some of the guys focused their whole season around the Major championships. And playing 54 holes was putting them at a bit of a disadvantage.
"I think they wanted to play 72 holes - that represented more the Major championship format.
"But world rankings is one of the things on LIV's mind. I don't know whether it's in the criteria or not because there's 54-hole tournaments that got world ranking points before.
"But I think the boxes that you need to tick with the world rankings, 72 holes probably helps that."
McIlroy's observation that removing the 54-hole format from LIV Golf also removed one big differentiator from mainstream golf is ironically the same argument being made by fans of the PIF-backed tour.
Along with obviously the team format and shotgun start, playing just three rounds was given as a cornerstone for why LIV (54 in Roman numerals) was the future of the sport.
New CEO Scott O'Neil is taking a much more pragmatic approach in his tenure though, and so seems happy to make the sacrifice now for a long-term benefit.
It's obviously a thorny issue with players and fans alike though.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
