A Real Shame Or A Necessary Compromise? LIV Golf’s Big Format Change Debated

Inside The Ropes: Each week, a handful of Golf Monthly's tour experts have their say on some of the biggest stories in the game - comment your view below and we’ll make sure to reply or answer in detail via our mailbag feature.

LIV Golf has made the seismic decision to shift from 54-hole tournaments to 72-hole events over four days.

Announced on Tuesday, it was a pretty shocking turn of events for a circuit which had largely stood firm in the face of any and all criticism it received since emerging in 2022.

However, a change in CEO last year appears to have led to the PIF-backed circuit softening its stance on certain issues and recognizing that if it does not change a few aspects of the league, it may cease to exist in the long-run.

In terms of why LIV has switched from 54 to 72 holes, Elliott Heath has written a thoughtful and detailed article on the business reasons for this decision.

Here, a few of the Golf Monthly team share what we think about the news. And if you want to tell us how you feel about LIV's big decision, there is a comments box at the bottom of this page - we'd love to hear from you.

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

It feels very much like LIV's switch to 72 holes is a precursor to the circuit eventually securing world ranking points – something it's been striving for since its inception. I'd be surprised – no, shocked – if executives at the Official World Golf Ranking weren't consulted before the move.

It remains to be seen if the introduction of cuts follows suit, but it's worth remembering only three of the eight PGA Tour signature events send golfers packing after 36 holes.

In terms of watchability, will anything change? I'm not sure it makes too much of a difference. I suspect those who have no interest in the Saudi-backed league won't suddenly tune in because an extra round has been added as the same issues still remain – no cuts, too many over-the-hill professionals being paid far too much money and a team element that fails to capture the imagination.

The alignment with the PGA Tour and all other major global circuits in terms of rounds played could make things smoother if any sort of merger eventually happens, but it's been more than two years since the shock announcement and we're no closer to any sort of deal.

Elliott Heath News Editor

I ultimately believe LIV Golf’s change to 72-holes is a positive move.

It’s probably not the best look with the LIV name translating to 54 in roman numerals. They have opened themselves up to some criticism, not for the first time, and it’s hard to ignore that LIV is looking more and more like PGA Tour Signature Events - which I am not a fan of (big fields, 36-hole cuts are the best tournaments in my view).

This change makes the league more appealing to better players and elevates the competition, though, which has to be seen as a positive for LIV. Four-day, 72-hole golf tournaments have more competitive merit and integrity in finding who the best golfer is in a given week, so I think it is a good move.

With trademark requests in and reports of an expanding roster it seems this is a new-look LIV Golf going forward under the stewardship of Scott O’Neil. Official World Golf Ranking points would be a game-changer for the tour and I think the landscape has just got a little more interesting.

With 72-holes and the likely arrival of OWGR points on the way, coupled with LIV supposedly no longer paying its players’ DP World Tour fines, I do worry about the European Tour, which continues to find itself in a tricky spot.

LIV is only three-and-a-half-years old so still in its early stages and I am sure there is plenty more to come in the story of the fractured men’s golf landscape.

Matt Cradock News Writer

Given that one of LIV Golf's selling points was the 54-hole element, it has come as quite a surprise to see the circuit change its format to the more traditional 72 holes.

Obviously, the main reason is because of the OWGR points saga, hence the International Series and LIV Promotions spots increase plus amended relegation aspect, but to me it still seems that LIV doesn't really know what its identity is and that the golf world is still as divided as ever.

LIV continuously speaks about the quick-fire action over three days, but now it has reverted back to a format we see on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour week in, week out, it makes me think did they really believe in the 54-hole format from the start?

Okay, it's something that the players wanted, as the likes of Jon Rahm have spoken about it previously.

One thought for me, though, is that given the majority of players on its roster have fallen down the OWGR rankings, is the introduction of points going to make much difference? That's unless they sign new players who are perhaps positioned up the order in the World Rankings.

What's more, in a report by Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, he said that the PGA Tour will not grant releases to any members who compete in the upcoming LIV Golf Promotions event in Florida.

Given that LIV Golf has changed its format to try secure OWGR points, and the PGA Tour is still banning players from playing on that circuit, it doesn't exactly sound like that Framework Agreement is going to be completed any time soon...

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

My first emotion when I saw this news was complete shock. Then it turned to a little bit of disappointment.

LIV's fundamental difference to the traditional tours is that it's faster-paced, more relaxed and a little less restricted by stuffy traditions. It offers something to a range of fans that the other circuits simply do not, and I like that. As a caveat, there are a few things I do not like about LIV Golf, but that can be saved for another day.

Whether you're a fan of LIV or not, it's difficult to argue the league is much like other tours in professional golf. Personally, I don't think that's a bad thing at all as it attracts more people to the sport and ultimately may well lead to more players, which can only be a good thing.

Going back to the original point, LIV's change speaks to its desire to be included in the mainstream and operate a successful business. The other three have covered those reasons in abundance, so I don't need to repeat why LIV has gone down this route.

So, while I can understand and accept that the harsh realities of running a successful business has ultimately forced LIV's hand here, I do think it's a real shame that the league couldn't have stuck with 54 holes and adapted other parts of the competition to meet OWGR requirements.