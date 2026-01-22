Why Captaincy Switch And Sponsorship Deal Prompted Harold Varner's LIV Golf Move

Harold Varner III has explained why a captaincy switch and a sponsorship deal led to him moving teams to sign for Smash GC for the 2026 LIV Golf season.

Varner joined LIV Golf during the inaugural season in 2022 and played for the RangeGoats before spending the last two seasons with Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces.

After his contract with Johnson's side expired, the 4 Aces signed Belgian Thomas Detry to complete their four-man line-up - leaving Varner free to make a move

And Varner says he took the decision to move to Smash CG after Talor Gooch succeeded the departed Brooks Koepka as team captain.

"With Brooks moving on and Talor stepping into the captain role, I felt confident this was the right move for me," Varner said on X, but that was not the only reason for the change.

As Varner also said that his sponsorship deal with Jordan Brand also played a part in his decision to change teams - with Johnson's 4 Aces recently signing a deal with Under Armour.

"Another important part of this decision was being able to remain loyal to the Jordan Brand," said Varner.

"With the 4 Aces obtaining a sponsorship with a new sportswear partner, it created a situation where I had to be intentional about staying aligned with what is best for me.

"Jordan has invested in me, believed in me and made sure the shoes I play in support my performance and long-term health."

Varner was keen to insist that "I was not looking to leave 4 Aces" but the team signing Detry meant he became a free agent.

Varner and Gooch played on the same RangeGoats team during the pair's most productive period on LIV Golf.

Varner won his first LIV Golf title in 2023 while team-mate Gooch won three times on his way to being crowned individual champion for that season.

And the 35-year-old obviously holds Gooch in high standing as he cited his captaincy as a major reason for switching teams.

So 35-year-old Varner joins captain Gooch and both Jason Kokrak and Graeme McDowell in the Smash GC line-up for the 2026 season - which starts in Riyadh on February 4.