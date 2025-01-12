Tommy Fleetwood And Tyrrell Hatton Star As GB&I Thrash Continental Europe In Ryder Cup-Style Prep Event
Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning point as Great Britain & Ireland thumped Continental Europe 17-8 at the 2025 Team Cup in Abu Dhabi
Tommy Fleetwood scored the winning point as Justin Rose's Great Britain & Ireland completed a comprehensive 17-8 victory over Continental Europe at the 2025 Team Cup on Sunday.
Carrying an 11-4 advantage into the 10 singles matches at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, mainly thanks to a dominant 7.5 - 2.5 scoreline in the two foursomes sessions on Saturday, GB&I only required two points to seal the result entering the final day.
And apparently in no mood to become part of a tense sprint towards the finish line, the side featuring nine English players and one Northern Irishman left no chance for a European fightback by quickly taking the lead in the majority of matches.
With each of the opening four clashes falling the way of Rose's men, including the captain's own battle with Julien Guerrier, the overall contest was swiftly decided in favor of the team in pink.
Laurie Canter - who was GB&I's third man out - notched the winning side's first point on Sunday following a superb 5&4 victory over Romain Langasque before Tyrrell Hatton failed to capitalize on a long-range chance to seal the deal against Thorbjorn Olesen on 16.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Hatton's miss only delayed the inevitable, however, as Matthieu Pavon conceded the 16th hole against Fleetwood moments later to push GB&I over the line. Then, Hatton wrapped up his own 3&1 success versus Olesen - taking the overall score to 14-4.
Reacting to another winning moment, Fleetwood - who ended the Team Cup as top point-scorer - was also involved in the crucial point at the 2023 Ryder Cup, the 33-year-old said: "Slightly different circumstances this time! But, obviously, it feels great.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"What an unbelievable group of lads we had again and an unbelievable captain. It was a pleasure to be a part of it, and everybody just played so well."
Playing captain, Rose could have wrapped his own point up even earlier than he did as a couple of chances down the back nine came and went, but the Englishman finally saw off his French rival at the 16th hole to maintain GB&I's 100% record.
Speaking immediately after sinking the final putt, Rose was keen to deflect all praise onto his teammates and revealed each had worked incredibly hard in the build-up.
.@TommyFleetwood1 loves a winning moment 😉 https://t.co/xTDXOQfoD3 pic.twitter.com/d377ZiBHGVJanuary 12, 2025
He said: "Wow. All of the lads had earned the right to come out here today and play for themselves and continue what has been a great week for all of us.
"They've all worked hard coming into this, I've seen a lot of guys preparing well for this event - it's meant a lot to them - so I kind of thanked them for their efforts even before the week started.
"I think they've deserved the level they've played at... But unbelievable, so much pink on that leaderboard. It is actually a little surprising to go that deep, but every player has come out with no complacency - it's amazing."
"Wow! All the lads have prepared well for this event, it's meant a lot to them!" @JustinRose99 reaction to the current projected winning margin 🙌#TeamCup pic.twitter.com/W1juqO4kgBJanuary 12, 2025
It wasn't to be a total whitewash for GB&I, though, as Denmark's Niklas Norgaard clinched a 3&2 success over Matthew Jordan in the fifth match out and Antoine Rozner defeated Matt Wallace 1up with a victory on the last in the seventh.
In between those results, Paul Waring continued Rose and co.'s victory march via a 4&3 win over Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.
While the first six matches were decided by relatively wide margins, the final four continued to be tight until the end as Continental Europe issued something of a fightback.
Matteo Manassero repeated Rozner's margin of success over Wallace against Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin with a birdie at the last, and there was further European joy on the 18th green when playing captain, Francesco Molinari rolled in a brilliant birdie putt to take a half against Jordan Smith.
While those in blue feared an even heavier margin of defeat earlier in the day, the final score ended 17-8 to GB&I after Rasmus Hojgaard fought back from three down with five to play to share a half point with Aaron Rai.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
How Many Points Did Each Player Win At The Team Cup?
Great Britain & Ireland secured a comfortable victory against Continental Europe at the Team Cup – here is how many points each player contributed
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Former Amateur No.1 Becomes LIV Golf Reserve After Strong Promotions Event Showing
Ollie Schniederjans will be a LIV Golf reserve in 2025, while he'll also play on the Asian Tour's International Series
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Many Points Did Each Player Win At The Team Cup?
Great Britain & Ireland secured a comfortable victory against Continental Europe at the Team Cup – here is how many points each player contributed
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'He's Been Something Special' - Paul McGinley Backs One Particular Player To Star In Ryder Cup
Speaking at the Team Cup, the former Ryder Cup captain revealed that Team Europe are looking at 'two or three rookies' for 2025, with McGinley giving Matthieu Pavon very high-praise
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Rory McIlroy Tipped For India Debut In Lucrative New Tournament
The Hindustan Times is reporting that Delhi Golf Club will host a $5 million event towards the latter stages of the DP World Tour's 2025 campaign
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Team Cup 2025: Format, Teams, How To Watch - Everything You Need To Know
Find out everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Team Cup between Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'A Whole Lot Of Money Going To Charity And We're Going To Take A Lot Of C**p' - Schauffele Sums Up Ryder Cup Pay Row
Xander Schauffele is unhappy that USA players are going to "take a lot of c**p" for getting Ryder Cup payments when they're giving it all to charity
By Paul Higham Published
-
'It Was The Stand-Out Tournament From Start To Finish' - Which Golf Event Was The Best This Year?
There have been hundreds of tournaments played throughout 2024 and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team nominate their most entertaining events from the season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'It Was The Out-And-Out Shock Of The Year' - Which Moment In Golf Stood Out Above All Else?
2024 has been a year of huge shocks on and off the golf course and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team have discussed which particular moment stood out to them
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Hardest Category To Judge' - Who Recorded Golf's Round Of The Year?
We've been treated to some excellent rounds in 2024 and, below, the Golf Monthly team have given their thoughts on which one they think was the best
By Matt Cradock Published