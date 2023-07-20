9 Things You Didn't Know About Matthew Jordan

Matthew Jordan is a professional golfer based in the north-west of England who plays predominantly on the DP World Tour. He is far from a household name, so get to know him a little better with these nine facts.

1. Jordan was born on the January 18, 1996.

2. He grew up playing golf at Royal Liverpool, having joined at the age of seven, and is still a member to this day.

3. Jordan had a strong amateur career, picking up two of the most sought-after titles. In 2017 he won the St Andrews Links Trophy and the following year he captured the Lytham Trophy by nine shots. He also represented Great Britain and Ireland in the 2017 Walker Cup at Los Angeles Country Club and earned various other team honours.

4. The Englishman turned pro in 2018.

5. He made the cut on his first start as a pro, finishing in a tie for 68th at the KLM Open.

6. Jordan won his first professional event in a playoff at the 2019 Italian Challenge Open on the Challenge Tour, beating Lorenzo Scalise after the pair finished tied on 17-under.

7. A stellar Challenge Tour season in 2019 earned him his full playing privileges onto the DP World Tour for the 2019/20 season.

8. He made his maiden Major appearance at the 2022 Open where he missed the cut in St Andrews.

9. Jordan came through final qualifying to earn a spot in the 2023 Open and was granted the honour of hitting the opening tee shot at his home course of Royal Liverpool.