Paul Waring Facts: 17 Things To Know About The English Golfer

Paul Waring, who's had to battle back from several serious injuries, is a veteran of the DP World Tour, and has been a regular on the European-based circuit since 2008.

Get to know the man from Birkenhead, Merseyside a bit better with these interesting facts...

Paul Waring facts:

1. He was born in Birkenhead, England, a town on the Wirral Peninsula.

2. Waring qualified for what used to be the European Tour on his first attempt at Qualifying School in 2007.

3. He is attached to Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

4. His mother Gill was a talented athlete and swam for England.

5. His cousin Matthew Smith is a former professional tennis player.

6. Waring enjoyed a lot of success as an amateur, winning the 2005 English Amateur Championship.

7. He also captained his nation in the Home Internationals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. He recorded a top-10 finish in just his second event on the European Tour (now DP World Tour) at the Joburg Open.

9. He won his first European Tour title on his 200th start at the 2018 Nordea Masters.

10. Waring grew up playing against the likes of Oliver Fisher, Rory McIlroy, Zane Scotland and Ross McGowan.

11. He loves music and used to be be a pro deejay, which he had to give up due to a lack of time.

12. One of his other big passions is extreme sports, although he stopped wakeboarding to avoid getting injured and affecting his professional golf career.

13. He supports Premier League team Liverpool.

14. He also has a passion for cars.

15. He was introduced to the game by by his grandfather, who sadly passed away before he turned professional.

16. Waring played alongside Phil Mickelson in the final round of the 2008 Open.

17. He's been out injured for almost three years in total because of two serious injuries - one because of his wrist (2011) and one due to his shoulder (2015).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Paul Waring bio Born Birkenhead, England, February 2, 1985 Height 5'11" Turned pro 2007 DP World Tour wins 1

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Paul Waring wins Event Tour Score Nordea Masters DP World Tour -14 (playoff)