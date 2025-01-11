How Many Points Has Each Player Won At The Team Cup?

Following two rounds of foursomes on Saturday, there is now just the Sunday singles session of the Team Cup to come.

The contest features two teams of 10 - one representing Great Britain & Ireland and another Continental Europe, and it offers European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald the chance to cast his eye on hopefuls for this year’s match at Bethpage Black.

The first three days of action, which began with a session of fourball on Friday, has been almost entirely dominated by the Great Britain & Ireland team, which is captained by Justin Rose.

The team, which lost the inaugural edition of the match in 2023 when it was named the Hero Cup, stands just two points away from gaining revenge on Continental Europe, heading into the final round with a commanding 11-4 lead.

As a result, Great Britain & Ireland players will inevitably have impressed Donald the most overall in the first three days, although there have been a few strong performances from their opponents in the opening three rounds at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Of the 20 players competing at the match, four have a maximum haul of three points each so far, and surprisingly given the huge gap in the scoreline, each team boasts two.

For Great Britain & Ireland, Tommy Fleetwood and Tom McKibbin have three points apiece. Fleetwood teamed up with Aaron Rai in the Friday fourball session, and the pair beat Continental Europe captain Francesco Molinari and Matteo Manassero 3&2.

Tom McKibbin is one of five players with maximum points at the Team Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, in the Saturday morning foursomes, Fleetwood and Rose finished 2up over Molinari and Julien Guerrier, before Fleetwood joined forces with Jordan Smith in the afternoon session against the same opponents, winning 3&2.

As for McKibbin, he and Tyrrell Hatton beat Antoine Rozner and Guerrier 3&2 on Friday. McKibbin then played alongside Aaron Rai as they beat Rasmus Hojgaard and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 4&3 in the Saturday morning foursomes, before linking up with Matthew Jordan as the pair finished 2up against Thorbjorn Olesen and Niklas Norgaard in the afternoon session.

Matthieu Pavon and Romain Langasque are the two Continental Europe players with 100% records ahead of the final round.

Romain Langasque has teamed up with Pavon to good effect (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair beat Rose and Matt Wallace 3&1 in the Friday fourball session before they beat Smith and Laurie Canter 3&2 in the Saturday morning foursomes. The pair then emerged victorious against Rai and Rose 4&2 in the afternoon session.

However, bright spots were few and far between elsewhere for the Continental Europe team, with Norgaard and Olesen the only other players to register points so far - each with one.

As for Rose’s team, everyone has got off the mark in what is shaping up to be another worthwhile contest as Donald continues to formulate a plan to retain the Ryder Cup later in the year.

Below are the points tallies of each player after three rounds of the Team Cup.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Great Britain & Ireland Player Points Record Tommy Fleetwood 3 3-0-0 Tom McKibbin 3 3-0-0 Tyrrell Hatton 2.5 2-1-0 Matthew Jordan 2.5 2-1-0 Paul Waring 2.5 2-1-0 Laurie Canter 2 2-0-1 Aaron Rai 2 2-0-1 Jordan Smith 2 2-0-1 Matt Wallace 1.5 1-1-1 Justin Rose 1 1-0-2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Continental Europe Player Points Record Row 0 - Cell 3 Romain Langasque 3 3-0-0 Row 1 - Cell 3 Matthieu Pavon 3 3-0-0 Row 2 - Cell 3 Niklas Norgaard 1 0-2-1 Row 3 - Cell 3 Thorbjorn Olesen 1 0-2-1 Row 4 - Cell 3 Rasmus Hojgaard 0 0-0-3 Row 5 - Cell 3 Julien Guerrier 0 0-0-3 Row 6 - Cell 3 Matteo Manassero 0 0-0-3 Row 7 - Cell 3 Francesco Molinari 0 0-0-3 Row 8 - Cell 3 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 0 0-0-3 Row 9 - Cell 3 Antoine Rozner 0 0-0-3 Row 10 - Cell 3

Which Players Are Undefeated At The Team Cup?

With one round to play, seven of the 20 players are yet to be beaten at the Team Cup. Of those, four have a 100% record, while two have dropped half a point so far. Here are the players who are yet to be beaten with the Sunday singles to play.