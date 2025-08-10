Tommy Fleetwood Reflects On Latest PGA Tour Close Call After FedEx St. Jude Championship Disappointment
The Englishman admitted he's disappointed after his latest PGA Tour close call at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but he's determined to stay positive
Tommy Fleetwood began the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a precious one-shot lead.
On any occasion, that would present not just the prospect of elation but also the chance of crushing disappointment, but the popular Englishman knows better than most about the second of those emotions on the PGA Tour.
Fleetwood had placed third on five occasions and six as runner-up on the circuit before the event, but he had yet to get over the line with his maiden title.
He came close in June at the Travelers Championship, but a three-shot lead at the start of the final round was whittled away with the title eventually going to Keegan Bradley.
Now, just two months later, Fleetwood will have that feeling of missing out again after finishing T3 in the first of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at TPC Southwind.
Afterwards, he admitted his latest close call had left him disappointed, but that he was determined to stay positive, particularly with the BMW Championship to focus on.
He said: “I'm obviously going to be disappointed. I think I said last time, there's a lot of positives to take, as much as I don't really, I won't feel like that right now.
“I'm just going to look at what I feel like I could have done and how close it was. You know, we move on. There's another week that's next and I've just got to reflect on today and obviously keep pushing forward and try and put myself in that position again.”
The longer Fleetwood’s wait for a PGA Tour title goes on, the more it seems his many fans are willing him to break the curse, and he admitted he is grateful for their support.
He added: “Well, as long as they stay with me and stay on my side, then we can all look for the positives.
“Yeah, I'm lucky with the support that I get, and I have enjoyed - I haven't been in contention much this year.
And then Travelers obviously leading and I felt like it was a great atmosphere and I enjoyed playing in that atmosphere and then today again I get the crowd on my side and I love their support. I'm so appreciative of it. Kind of on this journey together here.
“You just have to keep - all these experiences and these close calls, like I say, there's no point in making or allowing them to have a negative effect on what happens next. What would be the point?"
Despite his disappointment, Fleetwood reiterated it had been a positive week overall, adding: “It was a great week. I did a ton of good stuff, and as disappointed as I am, I have to try to find the strength to make it all a positive experience and hopefully next time go again, put myself in that position again and we just go again.”
While Fleetwood’s latest flirtation with a title, only to narrowly miss out, will be a blow, the bigger picture is that he heads to next week’s second Playoffs event in fine form as he continues his quest for a maiden FedEx Cup win.
One previous winner is Justin Rose, who took the title in 2018. Fleetwood had warm words for his playing partner, who went on to win the tournament in a playoff against JJ Spaun: "Yeah, he's great, isn't he? I love his dedication. I really do.
"I've always loved how he's gone about the game. I'm an admirer of his career. I just happen to be very close to him, so I'm lucky that I get to spend a lot of time with him."
