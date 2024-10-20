Julien Guerrier Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The French Golfer
Discover more about DP World Tour golfer Julien Guerrier via these facts regarding his life and career to date
Julien Guerrier is a French professional golfer on the DP World Tour with a fascinating family background and career to date. Discover more about his life so far via these facts.
JULIEN GUERRIER FACTS
1. Guerrier was born in Evreux, France on July 1, 1985.
2. He now lives in La Rochelle, France and is attached to Golf de la prée La Rochelle.
3. Guerrier was born into a family with rich sporting prowess. Per the DP World Tour, his grandfather was a fencing world champion, his grandmother played basketball for France, his mother played basketball in the French First Division, and his father played football in the French Second Division.
4. He started playing golf in elementary school and quickly got down to scratch.
5. The highlight of his amateur career was winning the 2006 Amateur Championship at Royal St George's Golf Club.
6. Guerrier represented France in several events - including the European Boys' Team Championship, the Eisenhower Trophy, and the European Amateur Team Championship. He later went on to represent Europe at both the Bonallack Trophy and the St Andrews Trophy.
7. Guerrier turned professional in 2007 after competing at The Masters, where he missed the cut.
8. His only other Major appearance was at the 2006 Open Championship, where he also failed to play the weekend.
9. His first pro title arrived while still an amateur. Guerrier won the 2007 Open CDG Développement by three strokes.
10. After joining the Alps Tour and triumphing for the first time as a pro at the 2008 AGF-Allianz Open - Trophee Preven's, he ended the 2008 season in third on the Order of Merit to achieve promotion to the European Challenge Tour. Once there, he yo-yoed between the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour between 2009 and 2012, eventually falling back to the second tier.
11. His interests away from golf include going karting, sailing, and playing squash.
12. Guerrier won his maiden Challenge Tour title at the 2017 Hauts de France Golf Open. Three months later, he also won the Irish Challenge for his second Challenge Tour crown.
13. Guerrier is yet to win on the DP World Tour but came close in 2023 when finishing as runner-up at the Porsche European Open in Germany. He finished fourth at the 2024 running.
14. His best Official World Golf Ranking position is 150th.
Julien Guerrier Bio
|Born
|July 1, 1985 - Evreux, France
|Height
|6ft (1.83m)
|Turned Pro
|2007
|Former Tours
|French Tour, Alps Tour, Challenge Tour
|Current Tour
|DP World Tour
|Pro Wins
|6
|Best OWGR
|150th
Julien Guerrier Wins
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|Challenge Tour
|2017 Hauts de France Golf Open
|-7 (one stroke)
|Challenge Tour
|2017 Irish Challenge
|-17 (six strokes)
- Two Alps Tour Wins
- Two French Tour Wins
- 2006 Amateur Championship
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
