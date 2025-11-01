Tom McKibbin Maintains Third Round Lead And Remains In Line For Major Spots At Hong Kong Open

Tom McKibbin's search for a first Asian Tour title remained on track at the Link Hong Kong Open, as he carded a third round 65 to sit at 20-under on Moving Day.

Having fired a 10-under-par first round of 60 on Thursday, the LIV Golfer has led the pack ever since and, with back-to-back five-under days on Friday and Saturday, McKibbin finds himself in prime position to wrap up the prestigious open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is the victory on the line for the 22-year-old, but also a spot at The Masters and Open Championship for 2026, with the winner of the tournament securing a spot at both Majors.

Going into the final round, McKibbin leads American MJ Maguire by one, who produced a sparkling nine-under 61 on Saturday to move to 19-under.

Producing four twos during his round, a total of seven birdies and an eagle means Maguire is in contention to add to his Black Mountain Championship win on the Asian Tour in 2024.

Looking down the leaderboard, fellow LIV Golfer Peter Uihlein is 18-under and two back of leader McKibbin. Uihlein, who has two International Series wins on the Asian Tour, is yet to claim a victory in 2025, but has a great chance going into Sunday.

Former Asian Tour Order of Merit winners, Scott Hend and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, sit at 17-under, while LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen and Charles Howell III are 16-under-par.

Speaking after his round, McKibbin stated: "It was pretty good today. I felt like the course was playing a little bit tougher, the pins seemed a little bit harder but I overall played some very nice stuff and held a few nice putts.

“I think everyone came here knowing the spots were available. It’s no big deal finishing second or third and that doesn’t really change. I may as well keep my mindset of giving it a good go.

"To win any tournament means a lot and with the history behind this event and the people who have won it before, it would be very special."