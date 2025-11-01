As Has Become Tradition, Several Professional Golfers Celebrated Halloween In Style
Many of the game's biggest stars showed off their Halloween attire, as various names celebrated the event on Friday
As has become tradition, many professionals from the world of golf celebrated Halloween in style on Friday.
Among those were Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, who all shared their outfits on social media, with some humorous costumes being shown.
One of the stand-outs was DeChambeau, who shared various pictures of himself dressed as Paul Blart's Mall Cop to his four million followers on Instagram.
Fellow countryman, Finau, meanwhile, always delivers on social media when it comes to Halloween and, for 2025, it was no different, as Team Finau posted a video based on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
Featuring Finau, his wife Alayna, and their six children, the video was, understandably, a big hit with his followers, and carried on the tradition of the Finau family posting humorous Halloween clips that have also previously included inspiration from Michael Jackson's Thriller music video.
Koepka is another player who regularly shows off his Halloween fits and, for 2025, the five-time Major winner and his wife, Jena, based their outfits on space, with their son, Crew, also wearing a rocket costume.
Ryder Cup star Shane Lowry and his wife, Wendy, actually dressed up twice for the celebration.
At the start of the week, the couple donned outfits based around Snow White, before another post was published on Friday. That theme was based around Beauty and the Beast.
Among the other golf stars to get in on Halloween were Charley Hull, who dressed as a cat, and Akshay Bhatia, who went with an Aladdin-inspired outfit alongside his partner Presleigh Schulz.
Sahith Theegala was another PGA Tour winner who dressed for the occasion, as his partner Juju Chan and their dog dressed as cows.
