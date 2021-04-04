Shane Lowry and Wendy Honner married in New York in 2016

Who Is Shane Lowry’s Wife?

Who is the 2019 Open Champion married to? Let’s take a look.

Who Is Shane Lowry’s Wife?

Shane Lowry is married to Irishwoman Wendy Honner and the pair have a two-year-old daughter together named Iris.

They met on a “random night out” in 2012 and got married in New York in 2016 in the week after The Masters after the Irishman proposed on a beach in Dubai in 2014.

It was a small ceremony because the guest list began spiralling, according to Lowry.

“The guest list [was spiralling] and I get stressed very easily, so we decided the big white wedding at home was not what we wanted.

Related: Who Is Shane Lowry’s Caddie?

“Anyone who knows Wendy knows that she doesn’t like the limelight or anything like that… It was really all very chilled,” Lowry told the Irish Independent.

“We woke up the next morning and were totally happy at what we were after doing. It was perfect for the two of us.”

Related: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Shane Lowry

The pair live together in Clara, County Offaly, Ireland and Honner is a nurse.

Lowry won his first title in over three years in January 2019 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first victory since he and Honner married and had a child.

“I’ll be honest, as soon as we had Iris, that’s [winning] what I’d dreamed about,” he said after victory in Abu Dhabi.

“To have both Wendy and Iris in Abu Dhabi as I won was just dream stuff, something I wouldn’t really let myself think about until it actually happened because you’d only get emotional thinking about it.

“But ever since Iris was born, that’s one of the things I’d always hoped for, for them to come out to me on the 18th green at a tournament. Because that would mean only one thing – I was a winner.”

Related: Shane Lowry What’s In The Bag?

They were also in attendance at Royal Portrush to see Lowry win his first Major Championship too at the 2019 Open.