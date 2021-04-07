Meet Tony Finau's wife Alayna Galea’i-Finau in this piece.

Who Is Tony Finau’s Wife?

Tony Finau is renowned for regularly getting into the top-10 of tournaments and one reason for his consistency is his home life and support team.

We get to know one crucial member of his support team whilst playing on the PGA Tour, his wife Alayna Galea’i-Finau.

Tony Finau is married to Alayna Galea’i-Finau and are both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In fact it is up to Alayna to take the family to church whilst Tony is out on the golf course on Sundays.

The pair have four children together called Jraice, Leilene Aiaga, Tony, and Sage and Tony has shown on more than one occasion that he is willing to post pictures of the whole family online, especially on his Instagram.

Additionally, Tony once missed a chance to play golf with Tiger Woods because Alayna was due to give birth to their fourth child.

Alayna, according to Tony, comes to half of his tournaments but most of the time has to look after the children so is unable to make all of his events.

The children come to approximately eight tournaments a year too.

One of those events was The Masters where Finau famously had a hole in one and dislocated his ankle during the par-3 tournament.

He would go on to come tied-10th in the main event.

Tony is the first player of Tongan and Samoan descent to play on the PGA Tour, an achievement he is very proud of;

“It’s really an honour for me to represent my people at the level that I am.

“I think the Polynesian people and the gospel are in harmony.

“We’re very respectful people, and very humble people … and I try and let that shine through as much as possible.”