'I Lost A Ton Of Power, Nearly 20 MPH Ball Speed And Cried' - Alison Lee On The Cost Of Her Golf Comeback

American golfer Alison Lee made her highly anticipated return to elite competition at the recent Aramco China Championship at Mission Hills. Despite welcoming her son, Levi, only six months prior, Lee was back on the global stage, chasing her dream with a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper well of resilience.

“Levi is such a sweet baby,” she said, smiling. “I couldn’t say the same for the first three months, but now he’s six months, he’s a dream. He sleeps 12 hours, which changed my life. I was playing golf again, travelling again, living my dream and being a mum. It’s really rewarding.”Lee's return to competition, following an emergency C-section, was anything but easy. The physical toll had been immediate. “The first few days, I couldn’t walk,” she recalled. “

At six weeks I started putting and chipping, then swinging at eight to nine weeks, and drivers around week ten. I lost a ton of power, my ball speed dropped nearly 20 mph. I cried some days, thinking I was so far behind.”

Despite the physical and emotional toll, the two-time Solheim Cup player’s determination never wavered. “I’ve been a pro for 11 years,” she explained. “I’ve won on the LET, but not yet on the LPGA, and that dream keeps me going.”

The challenge, she admitted, was balancing athletic ambition with motherhood: “Some days I didn’t want to practise, but I pushed myself. Still, I often felt like I wasn’t practising enough and not being the best mom. I’m still figuring out the balance, and it’s getting easier.”

Crucially, Lee was quick to credit her extensive support system, particularly her mother and Levi’s father, for helping her navigate the unique demands of elite sport and new motherhood. “Having help has been huge,” she said. “You can’t do everything alone.”

Alison Lee in action at the Aramco China Championship (Image credit: Ladies European Tour)

Lee also drew inspiration from successful athlete mums like Stacy Lewis, though she acknowledged the path was personal. “Every woman and every baby is different,” Lee reflected. “Some people say you should stay home longer, others say the opposite. I’m just doing what works for me.”

As a proud Golf Saudi ambassador, Lee had found a dedicated partner in her journey. She deeply values the organisation's massive investment into the women's game. “They’ve stayed committed to women’s golf,” she noted. “Purses have grown, production is better, and there are more events.

To grow the game, you need investment, and they believe in us.” This support, she added, went beyond simple sponsorship. “It’s meaningful,” Lee said. “You feel the investment, the care, the intention behind it. That kind of support makes a difference.”

Alison Lee and partner Trey Kidd pose with the Solheim Cup trophy in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Saudi has invested heavily in the Ladies European Tour, funding 30 events with prize funds totalling $45.5M, sponsoring 14 female professionals, and introducing golf to thousands of women and girls across the Kingdom.

For Lee, success is no longer measured solely by trophies; it’s about legacy. “I want Levi to see that hard work pays off,” she stated. “My mum was a full-time working mum who did everything for me. She’s my role model. I want to be that for him.”

Her message to other women in sport considering motherhood was both honest and empowering: “Give yourself grace. Only a few come back and instantly play great, and usually they have help. To be a great athlete, sometimes you have to be selfish, and that’s okay. Take breaks, ask for help. It makes you a better mum too.”

Looking ahead, Lee’s goals remain ambitious. “I don’t want to just make cuts, I want to contend. This year was about seeing where my game is after taking time off. I’ll work hard this off-season and hope for a big 2026.”

Lee’s story is a blend of strength, vulnerability, and unwavering ambition. With her family’s support and the backing of Golf Saudi, she’s redefining what it means to be a modern elite athlete and mother.

