Watch The Genesis Invitational Round Three: Live Streams, TV Coverage, Timings For Saturday's Play

Today, February 15, is the third day of The Genesis Invitational 2025, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch round two of the tournament wherever you are in the world.

After 36 holes, Davis Thompson leads leads the way on 8 under par, one stroke ahead of the World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The leader after the first day, Denny McCarthy, has slipped to third at 6 under, while World No.3 Rory McIlroy has made his way up to fifth at 5 under.

It's still a close field and there's all to play for as we head into the penultimate day on Saturday.

Fans in the US and Canada can enjoy extensive coverage of all those players through the PGA Tour Live multi-feed streaming operation, while TV viewers in the UK and Australia get single-feed coverage from the first ball until the last.

Read on for all the information on how to watch The Genesis Invitational 2025, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.

Watch The Genesis Invitational Round Three in the US

Streaming details for The Genesis Invitational on ESPN+

In the US, ESPN+ is the home of PGA Tour Live, a multi-feed streaming operation that will deliver the most comprehensive coverage of The Genesis Invitational today, February 15.

Coverage begins today at 10am ET / 7am PT and will run through until 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Along with the Main Feed, which shows the best action across the field, there are feeds for Featured Holes, Featured Groups, and the Marquee Group.

The Featured Holes are the four par-3s on Torrey Pines South Course (3, 8, 11, 16).

Subscriptions to ESPN+ start from $11.99 per month. You can bundle in with other services like Disney+ and Hulu, and in fact you can get the Main Feed through Disney+.

Marquee Group: Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler

Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler Featured Groups: Justin Thomas and Adam Scott, Jason Day and Lucas Glover, Collin Morikawa and Maverick McNealy.

Justin Thomas and Adam Scott, Jason Day and Lucas Glover, Collin Morikawa and Maverick McNealy. Featured Holes: 3, 8, 11, 16 (all par-3)

The Genesis Invitational Round Three on The Golf Channel and CBS

For traditional TV viewers, The Genesis Invitational Round Three today will go out on The Golf Channel and then CBS.

The Golf Channel will host the early action, from 1pm ET to 3pm ET. From that point on, CBS will take over for the latter part of the day, from 3pm ET to 7pm ET.

You can get The Golf Channel on cable TV packages, and existing cable subscribers can get an online simulcast on the NBC Sports app. For dedicated streaming, you'll need a cord-cutting TV service that offers The Golf Channel, such as Sling Blue (from $45.99 per month plus $11 per month for Sports Extra), or Fubo (from $82.99 per month, with free trial).

CBS is also a cable channel but has its own dedicated streaming platform, Paramount+, which costs $12.99 per month for the Showtime package that gets you the golf.

Watch The Genesis Invitational Round Three in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with seven and a half hours of coverage on the third day of The Genesis Invitational on Sky Sports Golf.

The live action kicks off at 3pm GMT on February 15 and runs all the way through to midnight.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.

Watch The Genesis Invitational Round Three in Canada

As with ESPN+ in the US, fans in Canada have access to a multi-feed streaming operation thanks to TSN+, which will deliver full live coverage of the third round of The Genesis Invitational today, February 15.

This is essentially the same coverage as ESPN+, with the same featured feeds from PGA Tour Live. Coverage starts at 10am EST and runs through to 7pm EST today.

TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month.

Marquee Group: Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa Featured Groups: Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas // Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott // Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth (ESPN+ bonus coverage)

Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas // Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott // Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth (ESPN+ bonus coverage) Featured Holes: 3, 8, 11, 16 (all par-3)

Watch The Genesis Invitational Round Three in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the third round of The Genesis Invitational on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Sunday February 16 in Australian time.

Fox Sports 503 is the traditional TV channel, while Kayo Sports is the streaming platform. Both will carry the full main feed coverage, from 2am AEDT through to 11am AEDT on February 16.

You can get Fox Sports 503 in TV packages (prices vary), or to stream with Kayo it's $25 per month – although you can get either get a seven-day free trial or your first month for just $1.