Pat Perez Joins LIV Golf Broadcast Team After Being Dropped From League As Player
After being dropped from the 4Aces GC, it has been announced that Pat Perez will be taking up an on-course analyst role for the 2025 LIV Golf season
After finishing 48th in the 2024 LIV Golf League season, it has been revealed that Pat Perez won't be playing in 2025, instead taking up a role of on-course analyst for the LIV Golf season.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
Perez, who only just avoided being relegated from the League in 2024, will take up the position as an on-course reporter full-time, which will also involve pre and post-round coverage.
The move coincides with the announcement that LIV Golf secured a multi-year TV deal to be shown on FOX Sports, with the League also signing YouTube star Rick Shiels as a brand ambassador and golf content creator just recently.
"I'm full-steam on this thing,” stated Perez, who has experience of broadcasting having co-hosted the Sirius XM talk show 'Out of Bounds ,' as well as working as part of the commentary team during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. “I’m really excited to do it. It’s a perfect mid-life restart for me," he added.
Prior to joining the LIV Golf broadcast team, Perez played under the 4Aces GC banner, which was captained by good friend, Dustin Johnson.
Joining the League in the summer of 2022, Perez was part of the hugely successful 4Aces GC run of results and, after finishing 28th in the individual standings for 2023, the American then struggled in 2024, keeping his playing rights by just 1.56 points.
Later on in the year, it was then announced that the 4Aces GC had signed Thomas Pieters to their roster and, following the move, it left Perez without a team. It has now been confirmed that the 48-year-old will take up broadcasting full time on the LIV Golf League.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
