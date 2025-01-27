Pat Perez Joins LIV Golf Broadcast Team After Being Dropped From League As Player

After finishing 48th in the 2024 LIV Golf League season, it has been revealed that Pat Perez won't be playing in 2025, instead taking up a role of on-course analyst for the LIV Golf season.

Perez, who only just avoided being relegated from the League in 2024, will take up the position as an on-course reporter full-time, which will also involve pre and post-round coverage.

The move coincides with the announcement that LIV Golf secured a multi-year TV deal to be shown on FOX Sports, with the League also signing YouTube star Rick Shiels as a brand ambassador and golf content creator just recently.

"I'm full-steam on this thing,” stated Perez, who has experience of broadcasting having co-hosted the Sirius XM talk show 'Out of Bounds ,' as well as working as part of the commentary team during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. “I’m really excited to do it. It’s a perfect mid-life restart for me," he added.

Perez's best finish in 2024 came at LIV Golf Nashville, where he finished in a share of 14th. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to joining the LIV Golf broadcast team, Perez played under the 4Aces GC banner, which was captained by good friend, Dustin Johnson.

Joining the League in the summer of 2022, Perez was part of the hugely successful 4Aces GC run of results and, after finishing 28th in the individual standings for 2023, the American then struggled in 2024, keeping his playing rights by just 1.56 points.

Later on in the year, it was then announced that the 4Aces GC had signed Thomas Pieters to their roster and, following the move, it left Perez without a team. It has now been confirmed that the 48-year-old will take up broadcasting full time on the LIV Golf League.