The 2026 PGA Tour season has drawn to a conclusion as Marco Penge sealed his maiden title at the RSM Classic.

The Englishman, who graduated from the DP World Tour, emerged victorious via a playoff to keep his card and earn status for the big-money 2028 Championship Series.

Penge's win was a significant one from an equipment standpoint, too, as it marked a second successive week where a PXG driver won.

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The big-hitter signed with the brand to start his rookie season and won for the first time using a PXG Lightning Tour Mid, which followed up fellow staffer Chad Ramey's win in Austin using a PXG Black Ops Tour 5.

It was back-to-back PXG driver wins to end the 2026 PGA Tour season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those were the only two PXG driver wins on the PGA Tour all year, so what was the most popular?

The top brand for wins this year is Titleist, which had 17 driver victories from the 46 events on the schedule. That means 36.96% of tournaments were won with a Titleist driver.

The brand's GT3 driver won the most titles with 11 thanks to some big names winning multiple times, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, Michael Brennan and Austin Smotherman all winning more than once with the previous generation model.

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The GT3 was the most-winning driver for the 2026 PGA Tour season (Image credit: Future)

The new GTS range had four victories, with the GTS2 and GTS3 featuring in two each.

The second-most winning driver brand on Tour in 2026 was TaylorMade, which enjoyed a strong year with the new Qi4D model.

The 'core' head featured in seven victories, including multiple wins for Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark, while the LS head was used in two wins by Collin Morikawa and Jacob Bridgeman.

The Qi4D enjoyed a particularly strong late summer, with Scheffler, Clark and Bridgeman using it for four consecutive wins throughout the FedExCup Playoffs through to the Biltmore Championship.

The TaylorMade Qi4D was used in seven tournament wins (Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade also had some old models win, with Brandt Snedeker using the 2017 M2 to triumph in Myrtle Beach before Aaron Rai claimed the PGA Championship with the M6 head from 2019.

In third-place was Ping, which had seven victories for its latest G440 range - five of which came from the LST head and two with the Max model.

We also saw a 1,000+ day drought end this year, as Gary Woodland put a Cobra driver back on the top step of the podium at the Houston Open. The 2019 US Open champion's win in Texas was one of the stories of the season, and winning with his Cobra OPTM Max-K was the brand's first PGA Tour victory since Rickie Fowler's Rocket Mortgage Classic win in June 2023.

Surprisingly Callaway managed just four wins, largely in part to its biggest PGA Tour names like Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Min Woo Lee all going winless this year.

The brand's best player, Jon Rahm, did win twice on LIV Golf and pick up his third consecutive individual title with the the Quantum Triple Diamond, though, which is the same model used by Blades Brown who recently won in Mexico.

Take a look at every winning driver on the PGA Tour in 2026, who the top brands were and which models had the most victories:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Every winning driver in the 2026 PGA Tour season Event Player Driver Sony Open in Hawaii Chris Gotterup Ping G440 LST The American Express Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Farmers Insurance Open Justin Rose Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max WM Phoenix Open Chris Gotterup Ping G440 LST AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Collin Morikawa TaylorMade Qi4D LS Genesis Invitational Jacob Bridgeman TaylorMade Qi35 LS Cognizant Classic Nico Echavarria Srixon ZXi Prototype Arnold Palmer Invitational Akshay Bhatia Callaway Rogue ST Puerto Rico Open Ricky Castillo Titleist GT3 The Players Championship Cameron Young Titleist GT3 Valspar Championship Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist GT3 Texas Children's Houston Open Gary Woodland Cobra OPTM Max K Valero Texas Open JJ Spaun Titleist GT3 The Masters Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Qi4D Core RBC Heritage Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist GT3 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Alex Fitzpatrick Ping G440 LST Zurich Classic of New Orleans Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist GT3 Cadillac Championship Cameron Young Titleist GT3 Truist Championship Kristoffer Reitan Ping G440 Max ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Brandt Snedeker TaylorMade M2 PGA Championship Aaron Rai TaylorMade M6 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Wyndham Clark TaylorMade Qi4D Core Charles Schwab Challenge Russell Henley Titleist TSi3 The Memorial Tournament JT Poston Titleist GTS3 RBC Canadian Open Bud Cauley Titleist GTS2 US Open Wyndham Clark TaylorMade Qi4D Core Travelers Championship Viktor Hovland Ping G440 Max John Deere Classic Chris Gotterup Ping G440 LST Genesis Scottish Open Tom Kim Titleist GTS3 ISCO Championship Steven Fisk Titleist GTS2 The Open Championship Ryan Fox Srixon ZXi RKT LS+ Corales Puntacana Championship Stefano Mazzoli Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max 3M Open Jackson Koivun Titleist GT2 Rocket Classic Michael Thorbjornsen TaylorMade Qi4D LS Wyndham Championship Michael Brennan Titleist GT3 FedEx St Jude Championship Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi4D BMW Championship Wyndham Clark TaylorMade Qi4D Tour Championship Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi4D Biltmore Championship Jacob Bridgeman TaylorMade Qi4D Bank of Utah Championship Austin Smotherman Titleist GT3 Baycurrent Classic Michael Brennan Titleist GT3 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Austin Smotherman Titleist GT3 VidantaWorld Mexico Open Andrew Novak Ping G440 LST World Wide Technology Championship Blades Brown Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Austin Championship Chad Ramey PXG Black Ops Tour 5 RSM Classic Marco Penge PXG Lightning Tour Mid

Swipe to scroll horizontally Most driver wins in the 2026 PGA Tour season Brand Number of wins Titleist 17 TaylorMade 13 Ping 7 Callaway 4 Srixon 2 PXG 2 Cobra 1