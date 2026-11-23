News of Peter Finch's sponsor's invitation into the upcoming AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open unsurprisingly caused plenty of discussion on social media, and it's perhaps an instant example of how the decision has already been a success.

Golf Monthly's news story has had over 145,000 views on X in just a few days with over 70 replies and quote-tweets, including from the man himself who admitted there had been "quite the range of comments."

The platform formerly known as 'Twitter' is not always regarded as the friendliest of places and, while there was plenty of support for the YouTube giant, there was inevitably some 'hate' dished out following the news of his DP World Tour debut.

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The man with over 850,000 subscribers' invite "deprives a hard working pro and his family the chance to earn a living," one user wrote, while there were some harsher calls of "pathetic", "joke" and an "embarrassment."

Finch is one of the world's biggest golf YouTubers (Image credit: Getty Images)

The news comes amid the European circuit agreeing sponsor invite deals with nine ex-LIV Golfers, so the subject of DP World Tour invites and making life harder for the DPWT rank-and-file is a current topic of significant debate.

A news story on defending champion Jayden Schaper or two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson committing to the event would not have received anywhere near the views, which I think illustrates the struggle certain tournament officials are facing.

The golfing calendar is incredibly packed and it's tough for events like the Mauritius Open to stand out when there's another three or four on in the same week and then another three or four more the next week. That's not to even mention YouTube Golf, Netflix, other sports, streaming and the rest of the internet that tour events are having to compete with.

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The Mauritius Open features one of the most naturally beautiful settings of the season but it has a low purse and a fairly weak field, so Finch's addition has obviously been made to increase eyeballs on what would usually be a fairly missable week.

We've seen YouTubers added to fields before on various global and we'll almost certainly see it again. Luke Kwon, Mac Boucher and 'Taco Golf' received Asian Tour invites, while Brad Dalke made the cut at this year's BMW International Open on the DP World Tour, the same tournament which invited the Bryan Bros last year.

Brad Dalke finished T30th at this year's BMW International Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour winner, Wesley, was also joined in the field by his brother, George, at the PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship in 2024. The pair also played in last year's International Series Philippines event on the Asian Tour.

So YouTubers being invited is nothing new, and the only thing new here is the man in question. Peter Finch will be making his debut on the DP World Tour and I for one am very much looking forward to tuning in.

Would I have been watching the opening round of the Mauritius Open without his participation? I can't say for sure that I would, and that will be the same for many.

Thursday and Friday tour golf is intriguing but not exactly the most gripping, and having Finch there for at least the first two days will inevitably increase viewership. It will also lead to plenty of social media coverage before the event, too.

A user replied to our post that Finch will likely shoot 78-78 and miss the cut while another stated he "isn't anywhere near good enough." I would like to challenge those as the Englishman undoubtedly has some serious game and has shown plenty of signs in recent years that he can hang with the pros.

Just two months ago, Finch finished T6th in a Tartan Tour event, which is an OWGR-sanctioned circuit.

The PGA Professional ended just six strokes off the lead at the Fairmont St Andrews Classic, where a certain Michael Stewart missed the cut. Stewart then finished T4th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour just a month later.

Finch made it to Open Final Qualifying last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finch reached Final Qualifying for the Open Championship, after winning his regional event, last year. Also in 2025, he made the cut at the Asian Development Tour's Egyptian Open, and he has had plenty of high level experience from competing in the Q at Myrtle Beach in recent years.

Making the cut might look unlikely, but it's certainly not a foregone conclusion that he will just turn up and go home early. His invite undoubtedly adds intrigue to an event that is crying out for some extra attention, and I will be one of many cheering him on to make the weekend.

And finally, Finch is hardly taking the spot of a pro who has earned their way into the field.

The Mauritius Open is not the best-supported event of the season by any means, with almost all of the tour's top players skipping it. Last year, 11 sponsor's invitations were handed out and Finch will be one of these in 2026.

Sponsor's invites are undoubtedly controversial, but when there are so many up for grabs it seems harsh to be critical when one is given to someone who will genuinely adds to the TV and digital numbers.

What do you make of Finch's sponsor's invite? Let us know your view in the comments section. And will he make the cut? Find out on golfmonthly.com next month.