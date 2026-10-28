What Drivers Are The PGA Tour's Longest Hitters Using In 2026?

Distance off the tee is a huge benefit in golf, if it's used in a controlled way obviously, which is why the professionals are hitting the golf ball longer than ever.

Emphasis on working in the gym, as well as the technology available, are among the two key reasons for the ball being hit astronomical distances, with the top 10 biggest hitters on the PGA Tour using a variety of different drivers.

Aldrich Potgieter has topped the Driving Distance charts in 2025 and 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Honing in the spin numbers and attack angles helps these individuals maximize their distance off the tee, as well as the power and speed they have available.

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As of writing, Rory McIlroy and Aldrich Potgieter lead the PGA Tour's Driving Distance table, with the pair both averaging 330.3 yards off the tee prior to the VidantaWorld Mexico Open at the end of October.

This is 24 yards longer than the Tour's average, while both men were first and second in Driving Distance in 2025, averaging 325.0 and 323.0 yards respectively.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of their drivers and specs, McIlroy moved into the TaylorMade Qi4D at the end of last year, while Potgieter changed brands completely, signing with PXG in January 2026 after using Titleist.

Using the PXG Lightning Tour Max, Potgieter has the Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X shaft in play, while McIlroy has the slightly lighter 6 X model.

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Rounding out the podium positions is Michael Brennan, who has enjoyed a fine season that includes two victories in a two month stretch.

Regarded as one of the best ball strikers on the circuit, the American has been using the Titleist GT3 driver in his set-up for some time, with Brennan pairing it with a Project X HZRDUS Silver TX shaft.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking down the list of the top 10 longest hitters on the PGA Tour, you will find a variety of different drivers, including three Callaways, two PXGs, two Titleists, one TaylorMade, one Ping and one Cobra.

Shaft-wise, Fujikura is the standout brand, with seven of the top 10 longest hitters using their models, while two use Project X and one Mitsubishi.

Check out the full specs and numbers in the table below.

Which Drivers Do The PGA Tour's Longest Hitters Use?