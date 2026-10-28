What Drivers Are The PGA Tour's Longest Hitters Using In 2026?
Some familiar names feature at the top of the PGA Tour's Driving Distance charts, so we have checked out what clubs they are using throughout the 2026 season
Distance off the tee is a huge benefit in golf, if it's used in a controlled way obviously, which is why the professionals are hitting the golf ball longer than ever.
Emphasis on working in the gym, as well as the technology available, are among the two key reasons for the ball being hit astronomical distances, with the top 10 biggest hitters on the PGA Tour using a variety of different drivers.
Honing in the spin numbers and attack angles helps these individuals maximize their distance off the tee, as well as the power and speed they have available.
As of writing, Rory McIlroy and Aldrich Potgieter lead the PGA Tour's Driving Distance table, with the pair both averaging 330.3 yards off the tee prior to the VidantaWorld Mexico Open at the end of October.
This is 24 yards longer than the Tour's average, while both men were first and second in Driving Distance in 2025, averaging 325.0 and 323.0 yards respectively.
In terms of their drivers and specs, McIlroy moved into the TaylorMade Qi4D at the end of last year, while Potgieter changed brands completely, signing with PXG in January 2026 after using Titleist.
Using the PXG Lightning Tour Max, Potgieter has the Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X shaft in play, while McIlroy has the slightly lighter 6 X model.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Rounding out the podium positions is Michael Brennan, who has enjoyed a fine season that includes two victories in a two month stretch.
Regarded as one of the best ball strikers on the circuit, the American has been using the Titleist GT3 driver in his set-up for some time, with Brennan pairing it with a Project X HZRDUS Silver TX shaft.
Looking down the list of the top 10 longest hitters on the PGA Tour, you will find a variety of different drivers, including three Callaways, two PXGs, two Titleists, one TaylorMade, one Ping and one Cobra.
Shaft-wise, Fujikura is the standout brand, with seven of the top 10 longest hitters using their models, while two use Project X and one Mitsubishi.
Check out the full specs and numbers in the table below.
Which Drivers Do The PGA Tour's Longest Hitters Use?
|
Player
|
Distance (Yards)
|
Driver
|
Shaft
|
Rory McIlroy
|
330.3
|
TaylorMade Qi4D (Core)
|
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
|
Aldrich Potgieter
|
330.3
|
PXG Lightning Tour Max
|
Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X
|
Michael Brennan
|
327.0
|
Titleist GT3
|
Project X HZRDUS Silver TX
|
Nicolai Hojgaard
|
325.1
|
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max
|
Fujikura Ventus Black TR 6 X
|
Marco Penge
|
324.7
|
PXG Lightning Tour Mid
|
Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X
|
Rasmus Hojgaard
|
323.0
|
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
|
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX
|
Chris Gotterup
|
322.9
|
Ping G440 LST
|
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Grey 6.5 TX
|
Min Woo Lee
|
322.4
|
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond
|
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
|
Gary Woodland
|
322.2
|
Cobra OPTM Max K
|
Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 8 X
|
Jesper Svensson
|
321.8
|
Titleist GTS4
|
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.