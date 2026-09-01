Every Winning Putter Used Throughout The 2026 PGA Tour Season

The putter is arguably the most important club in the bag, especially on the PGA Tour where millions of dollars and important trophies are on the line each week.

So, which putter brands and models have the most wins in the 2026 season? Let's take a look...

Given the amount of coverage the range of putters have received, it's no surprise that the TaylorMade Spider Tour range is the top model used by the world's best in 2026.

Breaking the numbers down, 13 Spider Tour putters have earned victories this season, two of which were The Masters and the PGA Championship, where Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai used them to earn their Major wins.

The Spider Tour X has 11 wins this year, including Scottie Scheffler's victory at the Tour Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship, while the standard Spider Tour and Spider Tour V make up the remaining two wins.

Beginning the season, five of the first six victories on the PGA Tour were with a Spider Tour or Tour X, while JT Poston, Michael Thorbjornsen and Brandt Snedeker also used the style of putter later on in the year for their wins.

Rai claimed the PGA Championship using a Spider Tour V (Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind TaylorMade, Scotty Cameron pocketed nine titles, with seven models represented that ranged from the Phantom to the GoLo.

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Cameron Young and Jackson Koivun earned three wins using a Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype, with Young's change to the putter sparking the likes of Justin Thomas to follow in his footsteps.

Out of the seven Scotty Cameron models present, just one of those was a blade-style putter, as Tom Kim had a Timeless GSS Tour Prototype in play for his Genesis Scottish Open victory.

Rounding out the podium spots was Odyssey and Ping, which were involved in six victories apiece throughout 2026.

In terms of Odyssey, six wins came from six different models in 2026 and, once again, just one blade putter was present, where Ricky Castillo had an Odyssey White Hot OG #1 in the bag for his Puerto Rico Open victory, his maiden PGA Tour title.

Young had the Phantom 9.5R Prototype in play for his Players Championship and Cadillac Championship wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ping, meanwhile, had six wins during the season, including two Majors in the form of Wyndham Clark and Ryan Fox.

Clark's change to the Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset has helped revolutionize his game in 2026, as he secured a second US Open title.

In fact, during the US Open week, the Major winner made history by signing a single-club endorsement deal with Ping, the first of the company's history.

Not long after, Fox lifted the Claret Jug at The Open Championship using a Ping Anser 2D.

This victory marked the first men's Major win for a blade putter since Bryson DeChambeau's US Open victory in 2024, with Fox's Anser 2D featuring an armlock design that was produced by the addition of an 8-iron shaft.

Fox celebrates his victory at Royal Birkdale via a final hole birdie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rounding out the final two spots are Bettinardi and L.A.B Golf, with the two brands earning four wins between them.

Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed a fine year that yielded three wins on the PGA Tour, as the Englishman used a Bettinardi DASS BB1 for the trio of victories.

JJ Spaun, meanwhile, had the L.A.B Golf DF3 in the bag for his Valero Texas Open title, marking the only victory for a zero-torque putter in 2026.

The former US Open winner did then switch out the DF3 for a Scotty Cameron model midway through the season, but returned to his previous gamer during the FedEx Cup Playoffs, specifically the BMW Championship.

Spaun introduced the L.A.B Golf DF3 at the beginning of 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full breakdown of the figures below...

What Putter Model Every PGA Tour Winner Has Used In 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Player Putter Sony Open in Hawaii Chris Gotterup TaylorMade Spider Tour X The American Express Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Spider Tour X Farmers Insurance Open Justin Rose Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 Tour Prototype WM Phoenix Open Chris Gotterup TaylorMade Spider Tour X AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Collin Morikawa TaylorMade Spider Tour X Genesis Invitational Jacob Bridgeman TaylorMade Spider Tour Cognizant Classic Nico Echavarria Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Seven Arnold Palmer Invitational Akshay Bhatia Odyssey Jailbird 380 Puerto Rico Open Ricky Castillo Odyssey White Hot OG #1 The Players Championship Cameron Young Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype Valspar Championship Matt Fitzpatrick Bettinardi DASS BB1 Texas Children's Houston Open Gary Woodland Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour Prototype Valero Texas Open JJ Spaun L.A.B Golf DF3 The Masters Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Spider Tour X RBC Heritage Matt Fitzpatrick Bettinardi DASS BB1 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Alex Fitzpatrick Odyssey Ai-One #7 S Zurich Classic of New Orleans Matt Fitzpatrick Bettinardi DASS BB1 Cadillac Championship Cameron Young Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype Truist Championship Kristoffer Reitan Ping PLD Custom Ally Blue H ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Brandt Snedeker TaylorMade Spider Tour X PGA Championship Aaron Rai TaylorMade Spider Tour V CJ Cup Byron Nelson Wyndham Clark Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset Charles Schwab Challenge Russell Henley Scotty Cameron Phantom X5 Tour Prototype The Memorial Tournament JT Poston TaylorMade Spider Tour X RBC Canadian Open Bud Cauley Scotty Cameron GoLo 7 S1 Tour Prototype US Open Wyndham Clark Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset Travelers Championship Viktor Hovland Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype John Deere Classic Chris Gotterup TaylorMade Spider Tour X Genesis Scottish Open Tom Kim Scotty Cameron Timeless GSS Tour Prototype ISCO Championship Steven Fisk Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie The Open Championship Ryan Fox Ping Anser 2D Corales Puntacana Championship Stefano Mazzoli Odyssey 10 S Prototype 3M Open Jackson Koivun Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype Rocket Classic Michael Thorbjornsen TaylorMade Spider Tour X Wyndham Championship Michael Brennan Scotty Cameron Circle T TG6 Prototype FedEx St. Jude Championship Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Spider Tour X Row 37 - Cell 0 Wyndham Clark Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset Tour Championship Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Spider Tour X

What Is The Most Popular Putter Brand Used By The Winners On The PGA Tour In 2026?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number TaylorMade 13 Scotty Cameron 9 Odyssey 6 Ping 6 Bettinardi 3 L.A.B Golf 1

Most Putter Wins On The PGA Tour In 2026