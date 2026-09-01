Every Winning Putter Used Throughout The 2026 PGA Tour Season

Putting plays a key aspect in success on the PGA Tour, with 2026 being no different, as six manufacturers featured in winning set-ups throughout the season

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Rory McIlroy hugs his caddie, Wyndham Clark lines up a putt, with a close up of a Scotty Cameron and Odyssey putter
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The putter is arguably the most important club in the bag, especially on the PGA Tour where millions of dollars and important trophies are on the line each week.

So, which putter brands and models have the most wins in the 2026 season? Let's take a look...

Given the amount of coverage the range of putters have received, it's no surprise that the TaylorMade Spider Tour range is the top model used by the world's best in 2026.

Breaking the numbers down, 13 Spider Tour putters have earned victories this season, two of which were The Masters and the PGA Championship, where Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai used them to earn their Major wins.

The Spider Tour X has 11 wins this year, including Scottie Scheffler's victory at the Tour Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship, while the standard Spider Tour and Spider Tour V make up the remaining two wins.

Beginning the season, five of the first six victories on the PGA Tour were with a Spider Tour or Tour X, while JT Poston, Michael Thorbjornsen and Brandt Snedeker also used the style of putter later on in the year for their wins.

Aaron Rai and his caddie walk off the 18th green at the PGA Championship

Rai claimed the PGA Championship using a Spider Tour V

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind TaylorMade, Scotty Cameron pocketed nine titles, with seven models represented that ranged from the Phantom to the GoLo.

Cameron Young and Jackson Koivun earned three wins using a Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype, with Young's change to the putter sparking the likes of Justin Thomas to follow in his footsteps.

Out of the seven Scotty Cameron models present, just one of those was a blade-style putter, as Tom Kim had a Timeless GSS Tour Prototype in play for his Genesis Scottish Open victory.

Rounding out the podium spots was Odyssey and Ping, which were involved in six victories apiece throughout 2026.

In terms of Odyssey, six wins came from six different models in 2026 and, once again, just one blade putter was present, where Ricky Castillo had an Odyssey White Hot OG #1 in the bag for his Puerto Rico Open victory, his maiden PGA Tour title.

Cameron Young reacts to a putt on the green

Young had the Phantom 9.5R Prototype in play for his Players Championship and Cadillac Championship wins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ping, meanwhile, had six wins during the season, including two Majors in the form of Wyndham Clark and Ryan Fox.

Clark's change to the Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset has helped revolutionize his game in 2026, as he secured a second US Open title.

In fact, during the US Open week, the Major winner made history by signing a single-club endorsement deal with Ping, the first of the company's history.

Not long after, Fox lifted the Claret Jug at The Open Championship using a Ping Anser 2D.

This victory marked the first men's Major win for a blade putter since Bryson DeChambeau's US Open victory in 2024, with Fox's Anser 2D featuring an armlock design that was produced by the addition of an 8-iron shaft.

Ryan Fox celebrates on the 18th green at The Open Championship

Fox celebrates his victory at Royal Birkdale via a final hole birdie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rounding out the final two spots are Bettinardi and L.A.B Golf, with the two brands earning four wins between them.

Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed a fine year that yielded three wins on the PGA Tour, as the Englishman used a Bettinardi DASS BB1 for the trio of victories.

JJ Spaun, meanwhile, had the L.A.B Golf DF3 in the bag for his Valero Texas Open title, marking the only victory for a zero-torque putter in 2026.

The former US Open winner did then switch out the DF3 for a Scotty Cameron model midway through the season, but returned to his previous gamer during the FedEx Cup Playoffs, specifically the BMW Championship.

JJ Spaun lines up a putt

Spaun introduced the L.A.B Golf DF3 at the beginning of 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full breakdown of the figures below...

What Putter Model Every PGA Tour Winner Has Used In 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Event

Player

Putter

Sony Open in Hawaii

Chris Gotterup

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

The American Express

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Rose

Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 Tour Prototype

WM Phoenix Open

Chris Gotterup

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Collin Morikawa

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Genesis Invitational

Jacob Bridgeman

TaylorMade Spider Tour

Cognizant Classic

Nico Echavarria

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Seven

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Akshay Bhatia

Odyssey Jailbird 380

Puerto Rico Open

Ricky Castillo

Odyssey White Hot OG #1

The Players Championship

Cameron Young

Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype

Valspar Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick

Bettinardi DASS BB1

Texas Children's Houston Open

Gary Woodland

Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour Prototype

Valero Texas Open

JJ Spaun

L.A.B Golf DF3

The Masters

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

RBC Heritage

Matt Fitzpatrick

Bettinardi DASS BB1

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Alex Fitzpatrick

Odyssey Ai-One #7 S

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Matt Fitzpatrick

Bettinardi DASS BB1

Cadillac Championship

Cameron Young

Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype

Truist Championship

Kristoffer Reitan

Ping PLD Custom Ally Blue H

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Brandt Snedeker

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

PGA Championship

Aaron Rai

TaylorMade Spider Tour V

CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Wyndham Clark

Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset

Charles Schwab Challenge

Russell Henley

Scotty Cameron Phantom X5 Tour Prototype

The Memorial Tournament

JT Poston

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

RBC Canadian Open

Bud Cauley

Scotty Cameron GoLo 7 S1 Tour Prototype

US Open

Wyndham Clark

Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset

Travelers Championship

Viktor Hovland

Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype

John Deere Classic

Chris Gotterup

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Genesis Scottish Open

Tom Kim

Scotty Cameron Timeless GSS Tour Prototype

ISCO Championship

Steven Fisk

Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie

The Open Championship

Ryan Fox

Ping Anser 2D

Corales Puntacana Championship

Stefano Mazzoli

Odyssey 10 S Prototype

3M Open

Jackson Koivun

Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype

Rocket Classic

Michael Thorbjornsen

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Wyndham Championship

Michael Brennan

Scotty Cameron Circle T TG6 Prototype

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Row 37 - Cell 0

Wyndham Clark

Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset

Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Brand

Number

TaylorMade

13

Scotty Cameron

9

Odyssey

6

Ping

6

Bettinardi

3

L.A.B Golf

1

Most Putter Wins On The PGA Tour In 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Number

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

11

Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype

3

Bettinardi DASS BB1

3

Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset

3
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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