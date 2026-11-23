Internet Invitational winner Bobby Ray has caused debate after stating he believes victory at the popular creator event will one day be more "coveted" than a PGA Tour title.

Long driver Ray won the second Internet Invitational alongside Barstool Sports' Riggs and Bob Does Sports' Fat Perez, where the trio won $1.3m each in a series of videos that have a combined total of 48.5m views on YouTube.

"Personally, I think the Invitational will become the more coveted win. (with obvious exception to most professional golfers)," he wrote on social media after asking his followers which will be more coveted in five years' time.

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"To be clear: I personally would rather win a PGA Tour event (obviously would never happen under any circumstances) than the Internet Invitational. Having said that, I think in five years time that answer might change," he continued.

"Here's why: 1. Prize for winners could surpass winner's share at a tour event. 2. Views will likely 10-30x a random tour event. 3. Opportunity for brand growth could outweigh winning a tour event (just look at Big John)."

Ray followed up on social media to clarify his statements:

"My point here is this: as a whole, the general population will view the Internet Invitational as a more consequential tournament than a random PGA tour event. It will garner more attention, buzz, (and potentially more money for the winners than a tour event) especially in five years time. Obviously winning on tour is far more difficult (and more skill-based) but perhaps will become less impactful for the winners of each respectful event? Time will tell."

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🚨🏌️🏆 #NEW — Bobby Ray, one of the winners of the 2026 International Invitational says he believes the event will become more coveted to win than getting a win on the PGA Tour (with exception to most pro golfers) Do you agree with Bobby Ray? https://t.co/gxSewaVzx2November 23, 2026

Ray's point certainly had merit, with his $1.3m winner's share surpassing a number of 1st-prize checks on the PGA Tour this season like opposite-field events and in the FedExCup Fall.

Ricky Castillo won $720,000 at the Puerto Rico Open, as did Brandt Snedeker at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Steven Fisk at the ISCO Championship and Stefano Mazzoli at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Ray's Internet Invitational victory also won him more money than every FedExCup fall winner this season barring Michael Brennan's $1.44m Baycurrent Classic win.

The Internet Invitational prize money was raised for the second edition, with $4m going to the winning team of three versus $1m last year, meaning the purse was four times higher than the inaugural event.

With the 50m view mark set to be surpassed very soon, it seems likely the purse will once again go up next year with sponsors like Dunkin' and Whoop already on board and surely many others to follow.

This year's event also featured a number of elite amateurs and former tour pros, including Wesley and George Bryan, Ryan Ruffels, Brad Dalke, Marissa Wenzler and Peter Finch, who is set to make his DP World Tour debut next month.

It's certainly an interesting question raised by Ray, who understandably received plenty of mixed feedback online.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.