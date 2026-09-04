What Driver Every Player Is Using At The 2026 Walker Cup
Check out what drivers all 20 players at the 2026 Walker Cup will be using, as Team GB&I look to stop Team USA's domination in the team event
After Team USA claimed a dominant 17-9 win in 2025, Team GB&I will be out for revenge at the 51st edition of the Walker Cup, which takes place at Lahinch.
Comprised of the 20 best amateur golfers from America and Great Britain and Ireland, multiple formats will be used on September 5-6th, including foursomes, four-balls and singles.
Because of this, one big aspect will be how well players can get their ball in play from off the tee in Ireland.
It's no secret that the new wave of amateurs are hitting the golf ball further than ever and, at Lahinch, we've already seen that power on display.
During a practice round, for example, Preston Stout bombed a drive at the fourth hole that carried a mound in the fairway that was positioned at 340-yards!
Having crunched the numbers when it comes to drivers on the PGA Tour, we were interested to find out what the best amateurs were using when it comes to the prestigious amateur event.
Check out our full findings below, with the clubs listed the last drivers the players were using in competition play.
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Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2026 Walker Cup
|
Player
|
Driver
|
Eliot Baker
|
Titleist GTS2
|
Ben Bolton
|
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond
|
Sam Easterbrook
|
Titleist GT2
|
Connor Graham
|
Titleist GTS4
|
Stuart Grehan
|
Titleist GTS3
|
Josh Hill
|
Titleist GT2
|
Luke Poulter
|
Titleist GTS2
|
Niall Sheils Donegan
|
TaylorMade Qi35
|
Tyler Weaver
|
Titleist GT2
|
Jack Whaley
|
Ping G440 LST
|
Player
|
Driver
|
Preston Stout
|
Titleist GT3
|
Tyler Watts
|
Cobra OPTM Max K
|
Ethan Fang
|
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
|
Miles Russell
|
TaylorMade Qi4D
|
Kihei Akina
|
Ping G440 LST
|
Ryder Cowan
|
TaylorMade Qi4D
|
Josiah Gilbert
|
Titleist GTS3
|
William Jennings
|
Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond
|
Stewart Hagestad
|
Titleist GTS3
|
Jay Leng Jr
|
TaylorMade Qi4D
Top Brands Used At The 2026 Walker Cup
|
Brand
|
Number
|
Titleist
|
10
|
TaylorMade
|
4
|
Callaway
|
3
|
Ping
|
2
|
Cobra
|
1
A total of five brands are represented in the Walker Cup and, just like the 2025 edition, it's Titleist that leads the way, with 10 drivers represented from the manufacturer, one less than last year.
Those 10 drivers are spread over five different heads, which range from the brand new GTS2, GTS3 and GTS4 models, as well as the prior generation of the GT2 and GT3.
TaylorMade is the second most popular manufacturer in Lahinch, with three players using the Qi4D Core and one using the Qi35.
Callaway occupies the final podium position with three drivers, as the Quantum Triple Diamond is in the bag of two players, while the Elyte is still used by 2025 Amateur Championship winner Ethan Fang.
The final two remaining brands are Ping and Cobra, with the former in the set-up of two players, while Cobra is used by former Northeast Amateur champion Tyler Watts.
What Is The Most Popular Driver Model At The 2026 Walker Cup?
While the Titleist GT3 was the most popular model in 2025, only one player has that model of driver in play 12 months later, with Titleist and TaylorMade sharing the honors when it comes to the most popular driver.
Both the Titleist GTS3 and GT2 are used by three players a piece, while the TaylorMade Qi4D Core is also in the bag of three players in Ireland.
Narrowly behind the three drivers above, the Ping G440 LST is in the set-up of two players, as is the Titleist GTS2 and Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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