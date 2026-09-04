What Driver Every Player Is Using At The 2026 Walker Cup

Check out what drivers all 20 players at the 2026 Walker Cup will be using, as Team GB&I look to stop Team USA's domination in the team event

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Four golfers hit golf balls off the tee
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After Team USA claimed a dominant 17-9 win in 2025, Team GB&I will be out for revenge at the 51st edition of the Walker Cup, which takes place at Lahinch.

Comprised of the 20 best amateur golfers from America and Great Britain and Ireland, multiple formats will be used on September 5-6th, including foursomes, four-balls and singles.

Because of this, one big aspect will be how well players can get their ball in play from off the tee in Ireland.

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Team USA celebrate the Walker Cup

Team USA claimed a 17-9 win over Team GB&I at Cypress Point in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that the new wave of amateurs are hitting the golf ball further than ever and, at Lahinch, we've already seen that power on display.

During a practice round, for example, Preston Stout bombed a drive at the fourth hole that carried a mound in the fairway that was positioned at 340-yards!

Having crunched the numbers when it comes to drivers on the PGA Tour, we were interested to find out what the best amateurs were using when it comes to the prestigious amateur event.

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Check out our full findings below, with the clubs listed the last drivers the players were using in competition play.

Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2026 Walker Cup

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Team GB&I

Player

Driver

Eliot Baker

Titleist GTS2

Ben Bolton

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Sam Easterbrook

Titleist GT2

Connor Graham

Titleist GTS4

Stuart Grehan

Titleist GTS3

Josh Hill

Titleist GT2

Luke Poulter

Titleist GTS2

Niall Sheils Donegan

TaylorMade Qi35

Tyler Weaver

Titleist GT2

Jack Whaley

Ping G440 LST
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Team USA

Player

Driver

Preston Stout

Titleist GT3

Tyler Watts

Cobra OPTM Max K

Ethan Fang

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Miles Russell

TaylorMade Qi4D

Kihei Akina

Ping G440 LST

Ryder Cowan

TaylorMade Qi4D

Josiah Gilbert

Titleist GTS3

William Jennings

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Stewart Hagestad

Titleist GTS3

Jay Leng Jr

TaylorMade Qi4D

Top Brands Used At The 2026 Walker Cup

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Brand

Number

Titleist

10

TaylorMade

4

Callaway

3

Ping

2

Cobra

1

A total of five brands are represented in the Walker Cup and, just like the 2025 edition, it's Titleist that leads the way, with 10 drivers represented from the manufacturer, one less than last year.

Those 10 drivers are spread over five different heads, which range from the brand new GTS2, GTS3 and GTS4 models, as well as the prior generation of the GT2 and GT3.

TaylorMade is the second most popular manufacturer in Lahinch, with three players using the Qi4D Core and one using the Qi35.

Callaway occupies the final podium position with three drivers, as the Quantum Triple Diamond is in the bag of two players, while the Elyte is still used by 2025 Amateur Championship winner Ethan Fang.

The final two remaining brands are Ping and Cobra, with the former in the set-up of two players, while Cobra is used by former Northeast Amateur champion Tyler Watts.

While the Titleist GT3 was the most popular model in 2025, only one player has that model of driver in play 12 months later, with Titleist and TaylorMade sharing the honors when it comes to the most popular driver.

Both the Titleist GTS3 and GT2 are used by three players a piece, while the TaylorMade Qi4D Core is also in the bag of three players in Ireland.

Narrowly behind the three drivers above, the Ping G440 LST is in the set-up of two players, as is the Titleist GTS2 and Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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