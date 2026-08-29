Marco Penge WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Englishman Use?
Take a look at what clubs the multiple-time DP World Tour winner is using for the 2026 season
Marco Penge is one the longest hitters in professional golf and, despite a poor 2026 by his standards, has found himself in contention on a handful of occasions.
Plying his trade on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, the Englishman signed with PXG at the beginning of this season, with his full what's in the bag specs listed below...
Beginning with the driver, Penge uses the PXG Lightning Tour Mid, which is set at 9° and possesses a Fujikura Ventus Black TR 7 X shaft.
Previously, he had a PXG Secret Weapon mini driver in play, but the DP World Tour winner has returned to his TaylorMade BRNR mini driver, which was the weapon of choice prior to his PXG move.
Penge's mini driver is set at 13.5° and has a Fujikura Ventus Black TR 8 X shaft, while he also has a utility iron in the bag, specifically a PXG Gen8 driving iron.
Featuring 18° of loft, the driving iron has a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 X shaft.
Moving to the irons, where Penge was previously using the PXG 0317 ST, but moved to the more forgiving PXG Gen8 from 4-iron to pitching wedge.
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He has KBS V10 130X shafts in the irons, while the same shaft is in his 50° wedge. From there, a Project X 7.0 Wedge shaft is in his 56° and a standard Project X 7.0 in his 60°.
In terms of wedges, Penge has Titleist Vokey SM11s in a raw finish, which are among the best wedges that money can buy.
In 2025, Penge claimed three DP World Tour wins with three different putters and, in his most recent start, he was using a Scotty Cameron Phantom 11A OC Tour Prototype.
Like the previous year, Penge has mixed up the flat stick, so it's unclear as to whether this is a permanent move, but one aspect that does appear to be permanent is the golf ball, where Penge has moved to a prototype Titleist model.
Previously using the Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot, he moved to the standard Pro V1 in 2024, before then changing to the Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot.
A Tour-only model designed for the longest hitters, Cameron Young was the first player to put it in play, as he claimed the Wyndham Championship last year.
Since then, Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland have also used it in competition play.
Marco Penge WITB: Full Specs
|
Club
|
Head
|
Shaft
|
Driver
|
PXG Lightning Tour Mid (9°)
|
Fujikura Ventus Black TR 7 X
|
Mini Driver
|
TaylorMade BRNR (13.5°)
|
Fujikura Ventus Black TR 8 X
|
Utility Iron
|
PXG Gen8 (18°)
|
Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 X
|
Irons
|
PXG Gen8 (4-PW)
|
KBS V10 130X
|
Wedges
|
Titleist Vokey SM11 (50, 56°, 60°)
|
KBS V10 130X (50°)
Project X 7.0 Wedge (56°)
Project X 7.0 (60°)
|
Putter
|
Scotty Cameron Phantom 11A OC Tour Prototype
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Ball
|
Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
Apparel
|
Adidas
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
Glove
|
Titleist
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
Shoes
|
Adidas
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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