Marco Penge WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Englishman Use?

Marco Penge is one the longest hitters in professional golf and, despite a poor 2026 by his standards, has found himself in contention on a handful of occasions.

Plying his trade on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, the Englishman signed with PXG at the beginning of this season, with his full what's in the bag specs listed below...

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Beginning with the driver, Penge uses the PXG Lightning Tour Mid, which is set at 9° and possesses a Fujikura Ventus Black TR 7 X shaft.

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Previously, he had a PXG Secret Weapon mini driver in play, but the DP World Tour winner has returned to his TaylorMade BRNR mini driver, which was the weapon of choice prior to his PXG move.

Penge's mini driver is set at 13.5° and has a Fujikura Ventus Black TR 8 X shaft, while he also has a utility iron in the bag, specifically a PXG Gen8 driving iron.

Featuring 18° of loft, the driving iron has a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 X shaft.

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Moving to the irons, where Penge was previously using the PXG 0317 ST, but moved to the more forgiving PXG Gen8 from 4-iron to pitching wedge.

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He has KBS V10 130X shafts in the irons, while the same shaft is in his 50° wedge. From there, a Project X 7.0 Wedge shaft is in his 56° and a standard Project X 7.0 in his 60°.

In terms of wedges, Penge has Titleist Vokey SM11s in a raw finish, which are among the best wedges that money can buy.

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In 2025, Penge claimed three DP World Tour wins with three different putters and, in his most recent start, he was using a Scotty Cameron Phantom 11A OC Tour Prototype.

Like the previous year, Penge has mixed up the flat stick, so it's unclear as to whether this is a permanent move, but one aspect that does appear to be permanent is the golf ball, where Penge has moved to a prototype Titleist model.

Previously using the Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot, he moved to the standard Pro V1 in 2024, before then changing to the Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot.

A Tour-only model designed for the longest hitters, Cameron Young was the first player to put it in play, as he claimed the Wyndham Championship last year.

Since then, Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland have also used it in competition play.

Marco Penge WITB: Full Specs