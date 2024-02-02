Every New Player To Join LIV Golf In 2024

LIV Golf had a busy transfer window with nine new faces joining the league after five departures and an entire new team being created.

The Saudi-backed series has undoubtedly strengthened its roster for 2024, so who are all of the new faces?

We take a look at all nine of LIV Golf's new players for the new season...

New LIV Golf Players 2024:

Jon Rahm

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

Jon Rahm is arguably LIV Golf's biggest signing to date, after the Spaniard joined in December for a huge deal reported to be worth over $500m.

Rahm got his own team, named Legion XIII, and signed two brand new players while taking one of the Promotions graduates.

Rahm is a two-time Major winner, former World No.1 and Ryder Cup stalwart, and his signing will have been a huge loss for the PGA Tour, which has just agreed a $3bn deal with private equity group, Strategic Sports Group.

Tyrrell Hatton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm managed to persuade his Ryder Cup partner Tyrrell Hatton to join LIV Golf. Hatton came in to join him on Legion XIII after agreeing a deal widely reportedly worth around $60m.

The Englishman is a one-time PGA Tour winner, having won the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and a six-time DP World Tour winner. He and Rahm have each played in three Ryder Cups.

Adrian Meronk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm and Hatton's signings are both huge boosts to the league, but Adrian Meronk is yet another key move from the Saudi-backed circuit.

The Pole is a three-time DP World Tour winner who was recently announced as the circuit's Player of the Year. He very nearly won the Dubai Desert Classic, too, just a couple of weeks ago, where he finished 2nd to Rory McIlroy.

Meronk somehow missed out on a Ryder Cup wildcard pick from Luke Donald but is now a staple of the world's top 50 and was set to play his first season on the PGA Tour before joining LIV and the all-European Cleeks GC side.

Lucas Herbert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another proven winner in Lucas Herbert signed with LIV Golf this off-season, with the Aussie joining his countrymen on Cameron Smith's Ripper GC quarter.

Herbert is a three-time DP World Tour winner and also has a PGA Tour victory to his name after capturing the 2021 Bermuda Championship.

Caleb Surratt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caleb Surratt has joined Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side and becomes the third player to sign for LIV Golf whilst still an amateur - after Spaniards Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig.

Both Chacarra and Puig are pro winners already, and LIV will be hoping Surratt follows in their success.

The American played college golf for the University of Tennessee and represented USA at the 2023 Walker Cup. He ranked 6th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Andy Ogletree

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andy Ogletree earned his LIV Golf League spot after dominating the Asian Tour's International Series Order of Merit in 2023.

The former US Amateur champion has won three times on the Asian Tour, with two International Series wins coming last year. He played in the first ever LIV Golf event and is back for 2024 as a member of Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC side.

Kieran Vincent

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

Zimbabwe's Kieran Vincent joins up with Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side after taking one of just three spots at the LIV Promotions event in December.

He came through a playoff to earn his graduation, with the 26-year-old linking up with his older brother Scott in LIV, who plays for the Iron Heads GC team.

Kieran won his maiden pro title at the 2023 International Series Vietnam.

Kalle Samooja

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kalle Samooja took the top spot at LIV's Promotions event in December.

The Finn has been a pro since 2010 and has been a regular on the DP World Tour over recent years. His one win on the European circuit came at the 2022 Porsche European Open.

He joins the Cleeks GC alongside captain Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and new signing Adrian Meronk.

Jinichiro Kozuma

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kozuma is the third player to have advanced from the LIV Golf Promotions event and he's joined up with the Iron Heads GC to replace the relegated Sihwan Kim.

The 29-year-old has two Japan Golf Tour wins and played in the PGA Championship and US Open in 2022.