Every New Player To Join LIV Golf In 2024
LIV Golf had a busy off-season, signing five new players and adding four new faces via the Asian Tour and its own Promotions event
LIV Golf had a busy transfer window with nine new faces joining the league after five departures and an entire new team being created.
The Saudi-backed series has undoubtedly strengthened its roster for 2024, so who are all of the new faces?
We take a look at all nine of LIV Golf's new players for the new season...
New LIV Golf Players 2024:
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm is arguably LIV Golf's biggest signing to date, after the Spaniard joined in December for a huge deal reported to be worth over $500m.
Rahm got his own team, named Legion XIII, and signed two brand new players while taking one of the Promotions graduates.
Rahm is a two-time Major winner, former World No.1 and Ryder Cup stalwart, and his signing will have been a huge loss for the PGA Tour, which has just agreed a $3bn deal with private equity group, Strategic Sports Group.
Tyrrell Hatton
Rahm managed to persuade his Ryder Cup partner Tyrrell Hatton to join LIV Golf. Hatton came in to join him on Legion XIII after agreeing a deal widely reportedly worth around $60m.
The Englishman is a one-time PGA Tour winner, having won the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and a six-time DP World Tour winner. He and Rahm have each played in three Ryder Cups.
Adrian Meronk
Rahm and Hatton's signings are both huge boosts to the league, but Adrian Meronk is yet another key move from the Saudi-backed circuit.
The Pole is a three-time DP World Tour winner who was recently announced as the circuit's Player of the Year. He very nearly won the Dubai Desert Classic, too, just a couple of weeks ago, where he finished 2nd to Rory McIlroy.
Meronk somehow missed out on a Ryder Cup wildcard pick from Luke Donald but is now a staple of the world's top 50 and was set to play his first season on the PGA Tour before joining LIV and the all-European Cleeks GC side.
Lucas Herbert
Another proven winner in Lucas Herbert signed with LIV Golf this off-season, with the Aussie joining his countrymen on Cameron Smith's Ripper GC quarter.
Herbert is a three-time DP World Tour winner and also has a PGA Tour victory to his name after capturing the 2021 Bermuda Championship.
Caleb Surratt
Caleb Surratt has joined Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side and becomes the third player to sign for LIV Golf whilst still an amateur - after Spaniards Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig.
Both Chacarra and Puig are pro winners already, and LIV will be hoping Surratt follows in their success.
The American played college golf for the University of Tennessee and represented USA at the 2023 Walker Cup. He ranked 6th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Andy Ogletree
Andy Ogletree earned his LIV Golf League spot after dominating the Asian Tour's International Series Order of Merit in 2023.
The former US Amateur champion has won three times on the Asian Tour, with two International Series wins coming last year. He played in the first ever LIV Golf event and is back for 2024 as a member of Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC side.
Kieran Vincent
Zimbabwe's Kieran Vincent joins up with Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side after taking one of just three spots at the LIV Promotions event in December.
He came through a playoff to earn his graduation, with the 26-year-old linking up with his older brother Scott in LIV, who plays for the Iron Heads GC team.
Kieran won his maiden pro title at the 2023 International Series Vietnam.
Kalle Samooja
Kalle Samooja took the top spot at LIV's Promotions event in December.
The Finn has been a pro since 2010 and has been a regular on the DP World Tour over recent years. His one win on the European circuit came at the 2022 Porsche European Open.
He joins the Cleeks GC alongside captain Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and new signing Adrian Meronk.
Jinichiro Kozuma
Kozuma is the third player to have advanced from the LIV Golf Promotions event and he's joined up with the Iron Heads GC to replace the relegated Sihwan Kim.
The 29-year-old has two Japan Golf Tour wins and played in the PGA Championship and US Open in 2022.
|Name
|Team
|Jon Rahm
|Legion XIII
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Legion XIII
|Adrian Meronk
|Cleeks
|Lucas Herbert
|Ripper
|Caleb Surratt
|Legion XIII
|Andy Ogletree
|HyFlyers
|Kieran Vincent
|Legion XIII
|Kalle Samooja
|Cleeks
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|Iron Heads
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
Who Is The Best Female Golfer Right Now?
It's early on in the LPGA season, but players are already making a move on the world ranking list
By Alison Root Published
-
'I Could Never Get Comfortable Giving Up On The Childhood Dreams Of The Majors' - Justin Rose On Why LIV Golf Move Was Not An Option
Justin Rose had talks about a move to LIV Golf a few years ago, but the fear of missing Majors meant it was a non-starter for the Englishman
By Paul Higham Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau DeChambeau Spotted Using Unique Irons At LIV Golf Mayakoba
The 2020 US Open champion has been spotted using an iron from Avoda Golf ahead of the LIV Golf League opener in Mexico
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Full Swing Season 2: Seven Highlights To Watch Out For In Second Series Of Netflix Smash Hit
With Full Swing Season 2 set to be released in March, we pick out the big highlights to watch out for as Netflix goes behind the scenes in the world of golf again
By Paul Higham Published