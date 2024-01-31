Kieran Vincent: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golfer
Kieran Vincent is an up-and-coming Zimbabwean pro who plays on Jon Rahm's team in the LIV Golf League
Get to know Zimbabwean pro Kieran Vincent better - with the Asian Tour winner joining Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team in 2024.
1. He is from Harare, Zimbabwe.
2. Kieran started playing golf at the age of 3.
3. His older brother, Scott Vincent, is a professional golfer, and he also plays in the LIV Golf League. Scott is five years Kieran's elder and has five pro wins including three on the Japan Golf Tour.
4. He won the Chapman Grand Slam in both 2018 and 2019, a high level amateur tournament hosted at Chapman Golf Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.
5. He attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, USA.
6. While at college, he won the 2017 Big South Conference Rookie of the Year.
7. He turned professional in 2022.
8. He started out playing on the PGA Tour Canada and the Asian Tour.
9. He is sponsored by Srixon Golf and uses the Japanese brand's equipment.
10. He won his maiden pro title at the Asian Tour's International Series Vietnam.
11. He earned his LIV Golf spot via a playoff at the LIV Promotions event in December 2023, where he took one of the three spots available.
12. He joined Jon Rahm's Legion XIII LIV Golf team alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt.
13. His career-best world ranking is 396th.
14. He is a christian.
15. His older brother Scott paid for his Asian Tour membership in 2023 without Kieran's knowledge.
