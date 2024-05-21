Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is in action alongside Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley at Colonial Country Club
Hot on the heels of the PGA Championship comes the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, where some of the players who featured prominently at Valhalla are in action.
The headliner is undoubtedly World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who will be keen to put the controversy of last week, when he was arrested before the second round, firmly to one side with a fifth win of the year.
He is in one of the standout groupings for the opening two rounds, alongside eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel and 2011 PGA Champion Keegan Bradley. The three get going at 1.45pm ET (6.45pm BST) on Thursday and 8.55am ET (1.55pm BST) the day after.
Justin Rose finished T6 last week, and he'll be hoping to continue that solid form in a group with Open champion Brian Harman and Si Woo Kim, with their challenges getting underway at 8.45am ET (1.45pm BST) and 1.34pm ET (6.34pm BST) in the second round.
Collin Morikawa was another who was in contention for last week's Major, before fading in the final round. He's alongside Austin Eckroat and Sepp Straka here, with a tee time of 9.06am ET (2.06pm BST) in the first round and 1.56pm ET (6.56pm BST) in the second round.
Another eye-catching group features Tony Finau, Max Homa and Adam Scott, with the three heading out at 8.55am ET (1.55pm BST) in the first round and 1.45pm ET (6.45pm BST).
Below are the groupings and tee times for the opening two rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Charles Schwab Challenge - Notable Groups
ET (BST)
Round One
- 8.45am (1.45pm): Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
- 8.55am (1.55pm): Tony Finau, Max Homa, Adam Scott
- 9.06am (2.06pm): Austin Eckroat, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka
- 1.34pm (6.34pm): Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Jordan Spieth
- 1.45pm (6.45pm): Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley
Round Two
- 8.44am (1.44pm): Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Jordan Spieth
- 8.55am (1.55pm): Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley
- 1.34pm (6.34pm): Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
- 1.45pm (6.45pm): Tony Finau, Max Homa, Adam Scott
- 1.56pm (6.56pm): Austin Eckroat, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka
Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times - Round One
ET (BST) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Kevin Tway, Rory Sabbatini, Robby Shelton/Garrick Higgo, Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim
- 8.11am (1.11pm): Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Carson Young/Tyler Duncan, Wesley Bryan, Sam Stevens
- 8.22am (1.22pm): Beau Hossler, Aaron Rai, Brandon Wu/Cam Davis, Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson
- 8.33am (1.33pm): Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun/Rickie Fowler, Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston
- 8.44am (1.44pm): Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson/Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
- 8.55am (1.55pm): Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Brendon Todd/Tony Finau, Max Homa, Adam Scott
- 9.06am (2.06pm): Vincent Norrman, Chez Reavie, Harris English/Austin Eckroat, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka
- 9.17am (2.17pm): Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley/Justin Lower, Dylan Wu, Harry Hall
- 9.28am (2.28pm): Jimmy Walker, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak/Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, David Lipsky
- 9.39am (2.39pm): Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Jimmy Stanger/Pierceson Coody, Mac Meissner, Hayden Springer
- 9.50am (2.50pm): Victor Perez, Ben Silverman, Michael Block/Chan Kim, David Skinns, Parker Coody
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim/Michael Kim, Ben Griffin, Callum Tarren
- 1.01pm (6.01pm): Joel Dahmen, Kevin Streelman, Matti Schmid/Martin Trainer, Andrew Putnam, Matt NeSmith
- 1.12pm (6.12pm): Alex Smalley, Nicolai Højgaard, Carl Yuan/Nate Lashley, Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander
- 1.23pm (6.23pm): Chad Ramey, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland/Akshay Bhatia, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
- 1.34pm (6.34pm): Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Jordan Spieth/Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im
- 1.45pm (6.45pm): Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley/Lee Hodges, Nico Echavarria, Brandt Snedeker
- 1.56pm (6.56pm): Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge/Peter Malnati, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk
- 2.07pm (6.07pm): Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Greyson Sigg/Zac Blair, Joseph Bramlett, Kevin Yu
- 2.18pm (7.18pm): Maverick McNealy, Eric Cole, Ben Taylor/C.T. Pan, Ryan Moore, Patrick Rodgers
- 2.29pm (7.29pm): Robert MacIntyre, Ben Kohles, Jorge Campillo/Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Max Greyserman
- 2.40pm (7.40pm): Ryan Fox, Austin Smotherman, Erik Barnes/Paul Haley II, Chandler Phillips, Tom Whitney
Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times - Round Two
ET (BST) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim/Michael Kim, Ben Griffin, Callum Tarren
- 8.11am (1.11pm): Joel Dahmen, Kevin Streelman, Matti Schmid/Martin Trainer, Andrew Putnam, Matt NeSmith
- 8.22am (1.22pm): Alex Smalley, Nicolai Højgaard, Carl Yuan/Nate Lashley, Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander
- 8.33am (1.33pm): Chad Ramey, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland/Akshay Bhatia, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
- 8.44am (1.44pm): Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Jordan Spieth/Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im
- 8.55am (1.55pm): Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley/Lee Hodges, Nico Echavarria, Brandt Snedeker
- 9.06am (2.06pm): Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge/Peter Malnati, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk
- 9.17am (2.17pm): Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Greyson Sigg/Zac Blair, Joseph Bramlett, Kevin Yu
- 9.28am (2.28pm): Maverick McNealy, Eric Cole, Ben Taylor/C.T. Pan, Ryan Moore, Patrick Rodgers
- 9.39am (2.39pm): Robert MacIntyre, Ben Kohles, Jorge Campillo/Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Max Greyserman
- 9.50am (2.50pm): Ryan Fox, Austin Smotherman, Erik Barnes/Paul Haley II, Chandler Phillips, Tom Whitney
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Kevin Tway, Rory Sabbatini, Robby Shelton/Garrick Higgo, Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim
- 1.01pm (6.01pm): Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Carson Young/Tyler Duncan, Wesley Bryan, Sam Stevens
- 1.12pm (6.12pm): Beau Hossler, Aaron Rai, Brandon Wu/Cam Davis, Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson
- 1.23pm (6.23pm): Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun/Rickie Fowler, Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston
- 1.34pm (6.34pm): Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson/Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
- 1.45pm (6.45pm): Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Brendon Todd/Tony Finau, Max Homa, Adam Scott
- 1.56pm (6.56pm): Vincent Norrman, Chez Reavie, Harris English/Austin Eckroat, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka
- 2.07pm (6.07pm): Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley/Justin Lower, Dylan Wu, Harry Hall
- 2.18pm (7.18pm): Jimmy Walker, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak/Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, David Lipsky
- 2.29pm (7.29pm): Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Jimmy Stanger/Pierceson Coody, Mac Meissner, Hayden Springer
- 2.40pm (7.40pm): Victor Perez, Ben Silverman, Michael Block/Chan Kim, David Skinns, Parker Coody
How To Watch The Charles Schwab Challenge In The US
All times ET
Thursday 23 May: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 24 May:4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 25 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 26 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
How To Watch The Charles Schwab Challenge In The UK
All times BST
Thursday 23 May: 5.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 24 May: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 25 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 26 May: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
