Scottie Scheffler Charged Four Times By Police But Released After Being Arrested Amid 'Misunderstanding' On Way To PGA Championship

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler was placed into handcuffs and detained in the back of a police car following a misunderstanding regarding traffic flow as he made his way towards Valhalla for the start of the PGA Championship second round on Friday.

According to ESPN's NFL reporter, Jeff Darlington, Scheffler was "detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club.

"The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car.

"When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car."

Further images from Sports Center's broadcast posted on social media appear to show Scheffler being placed into the back of a police car in the early hours of the morning.

One clip showed a police officer telling reporter, Daniel Hussey that Scheffler was "going to jail" as the pro golfer was being led away by a couple of other officers.

“The police officers around the patrol car had no idea he was Scottie Scheffler,’’ Darlington said on ESPN.

Scheffler was later charged with 'second-degree assault of a police office, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic', but has now been released.

His participation in the second men's Major of the year remains in doubt due to the incident, though, with The Athletic reporter, Gabby Herzig stating she was told by a PGA of America official that "the situation with Scottie Scheffler is "ongoing," and they are not in the position to confirm his status at the moment."

He was due to tee off alongside Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark at 8:48am on Friday, but the latest tee time has been rearranged for 10:08am.

The second round was delayed by a couple of hours anyway due to "a serious accident" outside of Valhalla on Friday morning in which a pedestrian died.

The American began his PGA Championship with a first round of four-under that featured an outrageous hole-out eagle on the first.

Just days earlier, Scheffler and wife Meredith had become parents for the first time when their son, Bennett was born.