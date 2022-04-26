Catalunya Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The European Tour (rebranded the DP World Tour for sponsorship reasons) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Now, it returns to the city where it all began in 1972 with this week's inaugural Catalunya Championship at Gerona’s PGA Catalunya.

None of the world’s top 50 players are in the field, but there are still some noteworthy entrants. Pablo Larrazabal, fresh from his seventh DP World Tour title at last week’s first ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, will appear as he aims for back-to-back wins. The man Larrazabal edged out to win by a shot last week was compatriot Adrian Otaegui. and he'll also play with the hope of going one better this week.

Others to look out for include Scot Ewan Ferguson, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour Title at the Qatar Masters, 2018 Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjørn and Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard. Perhaps the most significant addition to the field from last week's tournament, though, is Englishman Richard Bland, who will be aiming to take some positive form into next week's defence of his British Masters title.

PGA Catalunya was ranked 18th in the Top 100 World Resorts of 2021 and No.1 in Spain. The resort's par-72 Stadium Course, where this week's action takes place, has also recently benefitted from a €1m upgrade, with redesigns of the layout and bunker surrounds, the addition of Mediterranean-friendly fescue grass around the greens, and a new irrigation system.

The purse is identical to last week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Spain - $2m, meaning the winner will earn $330,330, with the runner-up gaining $220,220.

There's a full breakdown of the purse and field below.

Catalunya Championship Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $330,330 2nd $220,220 3rd $125,200 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $15,000 36th $14,600 37th $14,200 38th $13,800 39th $13,400 40th $13,000 41st $12,600 42nd $12,200 43rd $11,800 44th $11,400 45th $11,000 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,400 55th $7,000 56th $6,600 57th $6,200 58th $6,000 59th $5,800 60th $5,600 61st $5,400 62nd $5,200 63rd $5,000 64th $4,800 65th $4,600

Catalunya Championship Field

Angles, Pep

Antcliff, Maverick

Armitage, Marcus

Arnaus, Adri

Bekker, Oliver

Bertasio, Nino

Besseling, Wil

Bjerregaard, Lucas

Björk, Alexander

Bjørn, Thomas

Bland, Richard

Brun, Julien

Caldwell, Jonathan

Campillo, Jorge

Cañizares, Alejandro

Canter, Laurie

Catlin, John

Chawrasia, S.S.P.

Chesters, Ashley

Cockerill, Aaron

Coupland, Dave

Crocker, Sean

De La Riva, Eduardo

Donaldson, Jamie

Donnelly, Luke

Drysdale, David

Dubisson, Victor

Elvira, Nacho

Farr, Oliver

Ferguson, Ewen

Fichardt, Darren

Fisher, Ross

Fisher, Oliver

Forrest, Grant

Fox, Ryan

Gagli, Lorenzo

Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian

Gavins, Daniel

Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste

Gouveia, Ricardo

Green, Gavin

Guerrier, Julien

Hanna, Chase

Hansen, Joachim B.

Hebert, Benjamin

Heisele, Sebastian

Helligkilde, Marcus

Hend, Scott

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Horsey, David

Howell, David

Howie, Craig

Huizing, Daan

Jacquelin, Raphaël

Jamieson, Scott

Janewattananond, Jazz

Jordan, Matthew

Karlberg, Rikard

Kim, Sihwan

Kinhult, Marcus

Kjeldsen, Søren

Kofstad, Espen

Korhonen, Mikko

Kruyswijk, Jacques

Lacroix, Frederic

Lagergren, Joakim

Langasque, Romain

Laporta, Francesco

Larrazábal, Pablo

Law, David

Lawrence, Thriston

Lemke, Niklas

Leon, Hugo

Lewis, Tom

Li, Haotong

Lombard, Zander

Long, Hurly

Lorenzo-Vera, Mike

Luiten, Joost

Mansell, Richard

McEvoy, Richard

McGowan, Ross

McKibben, Tom

Meronk, Adrian

Migliozzi, Guido

Molinari, Edoardo

Møller, Niklas Nørgaard

Morrison, James

Murray, Zach

Nemecz, Lukas

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Oriol, Pedro

Ormsby, Wade

Otaegui, Adrian

Paisley, Chris

Paratore, Renato

Paul, Yannik

Pavan, Andrea

Pavon, Matthieu

Pepperell, Eddie

Perez, Victor

Porteous, Haydn

Porteous, Garrick

Pulkkanen, Tapio

Quiros, Alvaro

Ramsay, Richie

Roussel, Robin

Rozner, Antoine

Samooja, Kalle

Santos, Ricardo

Schmid, Matti

Schneider, Marcel

Scrivener, Jason

Senior, Jack

Sharma, Shubhankar

Sharvin, Cormac

Shinkwin, Callum

Siem, Marcel

Singh, Brar, Jack

Smith, Jordan

Soderberg, Sebastian

Southgate, Matthew

Stalter, Joël

Sterne, Richard

Stone, Brandon

Storm, Graeme

Sullivan, Andy

Syme, Connor

Tarrio, Santiago

Välimäki, Sami

Van Driel, Darius

Van Tonder, Daniel

Veerman, Johannes

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Walters, Justin

Warren, Marc

Whitnell, Dale

Wiesberger, Bernd

Wilson, Andrew

Wilson, Oliver

Winther, Jeff

Wood, Chris

Wu, Ashun

Zanotti, Fabrizio

