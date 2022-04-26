Catalunya Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

Richard Bland is among the players competing at the tournament in Gerona

Richard Bland takes a tee shot at the 2022 Valero Texas Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The European Tour (rebranded the DP World Tour for sponsorship reasons) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Now, it returns to the city where it all began in 1972 with this week's inaugural Catalunya Championship at Gerona’s PGA Catalunya.  

None of the world’s top 50 players are in the field, but there are still some noteworthy entrants. Pablo Larrazabal, fresh from his seventh DP World Tour title at last week’s first ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, will appear as he aims for back-to-back wins. The man Larrazabal edged out to win by a shot last week was compatriot Adrian Otaegui. and he'll also play with the hope of going one better this week. 

Others to look out for include Scot Ewan Ferguson, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour Title at the Qatar Masters, 2018 Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjørn and Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard. Perhaps the most significant addition to the field from last week's tournament, though, is Englishman Richard Bland, who will be aiming to take some positive form into next week's defence of his British Masters title

PGA Catalunya was ranked 18th in the Top 100 World Resorts of 2021 and No.1 in Spain. The resort's par-72 Stadium Course, where this week's action takes place, has also recently benefitted from a €1m upgrade, with redesigns of the layout and bunker surrounds, the addition of Mediterranean-friendly fescue grass around the greens, and a new irrigation system. 

The purse is identical to last week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Spain - $2m, meaning the winner will earn $330,330, with the runner-up gaining $220,220.

There's a full breakdown of the purse and field below.

Catalunya Championship Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$330,330
2nd$220,220
3rd$125,200
4th$100,000
5th$84,800
6th$70,000
7th$60,000
8th$50,000
9th$44,800
10th$40,000
11th$36,800
12th$34,400
13th$32,200
14th$30,600
15th$29,400
16th$28,200
17th$27,000
18th$25,800
19th$24,800
20th$24,000
21st$23,200
22nd$22,600
23rd$22,000
24th$21,400
25th$20,800
26th$20,200
27th$19,600
28th$19,000
29th$18,400
30th$17,800
31st$17,200
32nd$16,600
33rd$16,000
34th$15,400
35th$15,000
36th$14,600
37th$14,200
38th$13,800
39th$13,400
40th$13,000
41st$12,600
42nd$12,200
43rd$11,800
44th$11,400
45th$11,000
46th$10,600
47th$10,200
48th$9,800
49th$9,400
50th$9,000
51st$8,600
52nd$8,200
53rd$7,800
54th$7,400
55th$7,000
56th$6,600
57th$6,200
58th$6,000
59th$5,800
60th$5,600
61st$5,400
62nd$5,200
63rd$5,000
64th$4,800
65th$4,600

Catalunya Championship Field

  • Angles, Pep
  • Antcliff, Maverick
  • Armitage, Marcus
  • Arnaus, Adri
  • Bekker, Oliver
  • Bertasio, Nino
  • Besseling, Wil
  • Bjerregaard, Lucas
  • Björk, Alexander
  • Bjørn, Thomas
  • Bland, Richard
  • Brun, Julien
  • Caldwell, Jonathan
  • Campillo, Jorge
  • Cañizares, Alejandro
  • Canter, Laurie
  • Catlin, John
  • Chawrasia, S.S.P.
  • Chesters, Ashley
  • Cockerill, Aaron
  • Coupland, Dave
  • Crocker, Sean
  • De La Riva, Eduardo
  • Donaldson, Jamie
  • Donnelly, Luke
  • Drysdale, David
  • Dubisson, Victor
  • Elvira, Nacho
  • Farr, Oliver
  • Ferguson, Ewen
  • Fichardt, Darren
  • Fisher, Ross
  • Fisher, Oliver
  • Forrest, Grant
  • Fox, Ryan
  • Gagli, Lorenzo
  • Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
  • Gavins, Daniel
  • Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste
  • Gouveia, Ricardo
  • Green, Gavin
  • Guerrier, Julien
  • Hanna, Chase
  • Hansen, Joachim B.
  • Hebert, Benjamin
  • Heisele, Sebastian
  • Helligkilde, Marcus
  • Hend, Scott
  • Højgaard, Nicolai
  • Højgaard, Rasmus
  • Horsey, David
  • Howell, David
  • Howie, Craig
  • Huizing, Daan
  • Jacquelin, Raphaël
  • Jamieson, Scott
  • Janewattananond, Jazz
  • Jordan, Matthew
  • Karlberg, Rikard
  • Kim, Sihwan
  • Kinhult, Marcus
  • Kjeldsen, Søren
  • Kofstad, Espen
  • Korhonen, Mikko
  • Kruyswijk, Jacques
  • Lacroix, Frederic
  • Lagergren, Joakim
  • Langasque, Romain
  • Laporta, Francesco
  • Larrazábal, Pablo
  • Law, David
  • Lawrence, Thriston
  • Lemke, Niklas
  • Leon, Hugo
  • Lewis, Tom
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lombard, Zander
  • Long, Hurly
  • Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
  • Luiten, Joost
  • Mansell, Richard
  • McEvoy, Richard
  • McGowan, Ross
  • McKibben, Tom
  • Meronk, Adrian
  • Migliozzi, Guido
  • Molinari, Edoardo
  • Møller, Niklas Nørgaard
  • Morrison, James
  • Murray, Zach
  • Nemecz, Lukas
  • Olesen, Thorbjørn
  • Oriol, Pedro
  • Ormsby, Wade
  • Otaegui, Adrian
  • Paisley, Chris
  • Paratore, Renato
  • Paul, Yannik
  • Pavan, Andrea
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pepperell, Eddie
  • Perez, Victor
  • Porteous, Haydn
  • Porteous, Garrick
  • Pulkkanen, Tapio
  • Quiros, Alvaro
  • Ramsay, Richie
  • Roussel, Robin
  • Rozner, Antoine
  • Samooja, Kalle
  • Santos, Ricardo
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schneider, Marcel
  • Scrivener, Jason
  • Senior, Jack
  • Sharma, Shubhankar
  • Sharvin, Cormac
  • Shinkwin, Callum
  • Siem, Marcel
  • Singh, Brar, Jack
  • Smith, Jordan
  • Soderberg, Sebastian
  • Southgate, Matthew
  • Stalter, Joël
  • Sterne, Richard
  • Stone, Brandon
  • Storm, Graeme
  • Sullivan, Andy
  • Syme, Connor
  • Tarrio, Santiago
  • Välimäki, Sami
  • Van Driel, Darius
  • Van Tonder, Daniel
  • Veerman, Johannes
  • Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
  • Walters, Justin
  • Warren, Marc
  • Whitnell, Dale
  • Wiesberger, Bernd
  • Wilson, Andrew
  • Wilson, Oliver
  • Winther, Jeff
  • Wood, Chris
  • Wu, Ashun
  • Zanotti, Fabrizio

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 CATALUNYA CHAMPIONSHIP?

The 2022 Catalunya Championship purse is $2 million - an identical sum to the previous tournament, the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain. The winner will receive $333,330, with the runner-up taking home $220,220.


WHO'S PLAYING IN THE 2022 CATALUNYA CHAMPIONSHIP?

ISPS Handa Championship in Spain winner, Pablo Larrazabal, will aim for back-to-back wins, while his compatriot, Adrian Otaegui, who finished runner-up at that event, will also play. Englishman Richard Bland plays too, as he aims for form ahead of his defence of the British Masters at The Belfry,

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.