Catalunya Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
Richard Bland is among the players competing at the tournament in Gerona
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The European Tour (rebranded the DP World Tour for sponsorship reasons) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Now, it returns to the city where it all began in 1972 with this week's inaugural Catalunya Championship at Gerona’s PGA Catalunya.
None of the world’s top 50 players are in the field, but there are still some noteworthy entrants. Pablo Larrazabal, fresh from his seventh DP World Tour title at last week’s first ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, will appear as he aims for back-to-back wins. The man Larrazabal edged out to win by a shot last week was compatriot Adrian Otaegui. and he'll also play with the hope of going one better this week.
Others to look out for include Scot Ewan Ferguson, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour Title at the Qatar Masters, 2018 Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjørn and Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard. Perhaps the most significant addition to the field from last week's tournament, though, is Englishman Richard Bland, who will be aiming to take some positive form into next week's defence of his British Masters title.
PGA Catalunya was ranked 18th in the Top 100 World Resorts of 2021 and No.1 in Spain. The resort's par-72 Stadium Course, where this week's action takes place, has also recently benefitted from a €1m upgrade, with redesigns of the layout and bunker surrounds, the addition of Mediterranean-friendly fescue grass around the greens, and a new irrigation system.
The purse is identical to last week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Spain - $2m, meaning the winner will earn $330,330, with the runner-up gaining $220,220.
There's a full breakdown of the purse and field below.
Catalunya Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$330,330
|2nd
|$220,220
|3rd
|$125,200
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$15,000
|36th
|$14,600
|37th
|$14,200
|38th
|$13,800
|39th
|$13,400
|40th
|$13,000
|41st
|$12,600
|42nd
|$12,200
|43rd
|$11,800
|44th
|$11,400
|45th
|$11,000
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,400
|55th
|$7,000
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,200
|58th
|$6,000
|59th
|$5,800
|60th
|$5,600
|61st
|$5,400
|62nd
|$5,200
|63rd
|$5,000
|64th
|$4,800
|65th
|$4,600
Catalunya Championship Field
- Angles, Pep
- Antcliff, Maverick
- Armitage, Marcus
- Arnaus, Adri
- Bekker, Oliver
- Bertasio, Nino
- Besseling, Wil
- Bjerregaard, Lucas
- Björk, Alexander
- Bjørn, Thomas
- Bland, Richard
- Brun, Julien
- Caldwell, Jonathan
- Campillo, Jorge
- Cañizares, Alejandro
- Canter, Laurie
- Catlin, John
- Chawrasia, S.S.P.
- Chesters, Ashley
- Cockerill, Aaron
- Coupland, Dave
- Crocker, Sean
- De La Riva, Eduardo
- Donaldson, Jamie
- Donnelly, Luke
- Drysdale, David
- Dubisson, Victor
- Elvira, Nacho
- Farr, Oliver
- Ferguson, Ewen
- Fichardt, Darren
- Fisher, Ross
- Fisher, Oliver
- Forrest, Grant
- Fox, Ryan
- Gagli, Lorenzo
- Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
- Gavins, Daniel
- Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste
- Gouveia, Ricardo
- Green, Gavin
- Guerrier, Julien
- Hanna, Chase
- Hansen, Joachim B.
- Hebert, Benjamin
- Heisele, Sebastian
- Helligkilde, Marcus
- Hend, Scott
- Højgaard, Nicolai
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Horsey, David
- Howell, David
- Howie, Craig
- Huizing, Daan
- Jacquelin, Raphaël
- Jamieson, Scott
- Janewattananond, Jazz
- Jordan, Matthew
- Karlberg, Rikard
- Kim, Sihwan
- Kinhult, Marcus
- Kjeldsen, Søren
- Kofstad, Espen
- Korhonen, Mikko
- Kruyswijk, Jacques
- Lacroix, Frederic
- Lagergren, Joakim
- Langasque, Romain
- Laporta, Francesco
- Larrazábal, Pablo
- Law, David
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lemke, Niklas
- Leon, Hugo
- Lewis, Tom
- Li, Haotong
- Lombard, Zander
- Long, Hurly
- Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
- Luiten, Joost
- Mansell, Richard
- McEvoy, Richard
- McGowan, Ross
- McKibben, Tom
- Meronk, Adrian
- Migliozzi, Guido
- Molinari, Edoardo
- Møller, Niklas Nørgaard
- Morrison, James
- Murray, Zach
- Nemecz, Lukas
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Oriol, Pedro
- Ormsby, Wade
- Otaegui, Adrian
- Paisley, Chris
- Paratore, Renato
- Paul, Yannik
- Pavan, Andrea
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pepperell, Eddie
- Perez, Victor
- Porteous, Haydn
- Porteous, Garrick
- Pulkkanen, Tapio
- Quiros, Alvaro
- Ramsay, Richie
- Roussel, Robin
- Rozner, Antoine
- Samooja, Kalle
- Santos, Ricardo
- Schmid, Matti
- Schneider, Marcel
- Scrivener, Jason
- Senior, Jack
- Sharma, Shubhankar
- Sharvin, Cormac
- Shinkwin, Callum
- Siem, Marcel
- Singh, Brar, Jack
- Smith, Jordan
- Soderberg, Sebastian
- Southgate, Matthew
- Stalter, Joël
- Sterne, Richard
- Stone, Brandon
- Storm, Graeme
- Sullivan, Andy
- Syme, Connor
- Tarrio, Santiago
- Välimäki, Sami
- Van Driel, Darius
- Van Tonder, Daniel
- Veerman, Johannes
- Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
- Walters, Justin
- Warren, Marc
- Whitnell, Dale
- Wiesberger, Bernd
- Wilson, Andrew
- Wilson, Oliver
- Winther, Jeff
- Wood, Chris
- Wu, Ashun
- Zanotti, Fabrizio
WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 CATALUNYA CHAMPIONSHIP?
The 2022 Catalunya Championship purse is $2 million - an identical sum to the previous tournament, the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain. The winner will receive $333,330, with the runner-up taking home $220,220.
WHO'S PLAYING IN THE 2022 CATALUNYA CHAMPIONSHIP?
ISPS Handa Championship in Spain winner, Pablo Larrazabal, will aim for back-to-back wins, while his compatriot, Adrian Otaegui, who finished runner-up at that event, will also play. Englishman Richard Bland plays too, as he aims for form ahead of his defence of the British Masters at The Belfry,
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Morikawa Distances Himself From Saudi Golf League
The American has reiterated his allegiance to the PGA Tour as speculation mounts as to who'll join the controversial series
By Mike Hall • Published
-
‘Everything Can Be Rectified’ – Rahm Defends Mickelson
The World No.2 says Lefty’s controversial comments shouldn’t damage his legacy
By Mike Hall • Published