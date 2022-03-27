Ewen Ferguson Claims Maiden DP World Tour Title At Qatar Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Conditions at Doha Golf Club on Sunday were less than favourable, with 30-35mph winds hammering the players at the Qatar Masters. However, for Scotland's Ewen Ferguson, it proved to have no effect, with the 25-year-old producing a birdie and an eagle over his last three holes to secure his maiden DP World Tour title.

After the first nine holes on the final day, it looked as if Matthew Jordan was going to cruise to the title, with the young Englishman constructing a controlled level-par front nine to sit two shots clear.

However, a wayward second shot on the 10th led to some incredibly bad luck, with his golf ball being found, but not inside the allocated three-minute period. As a result, he was forced to drive back up the fairway and eventually made bogey. Following on from the incident, Jordan would endure a horrid back nine, with five bogies meaning he finished three shots back.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) A photo posted by on

For eventual winner, Ferguson, things weren't that simple either though. After an opening par, he produced a scrappy double-bogey to move to three-under-par, some five shots back of overnight leaders, Jordan and Meronk.

The 25-year-old recovered superbly though, with a birdie at the par-4 6th being sandwiched by a run of pars. As he was firmly in the back-nine, Ferguson was going to need others around him to falter, and that is exactly what happened, with players struggling in the gusty conditions in Doha.

As leaders, Jordan and Meronk, battled it out, they would continue to produce bogies. Consequently, those who had been sat in the clubhouse at four-under-par for quite some time were beginning to think they may have a chance. However, their hopes were promptly dashed as Ferguson produced a stunning eagle at the par-4 16th.

Hanna and Ferguson shake hands on the 18th, with the pair finishing first and second on the leaderboard. (Image credit: Getty Images)

His work wasn't done though, with a crucial birdie at the par-5 last putting him just one shot clear of American, Chase Hanna, who had moments before set the clubhouse target at six-under-par.

With Ferguson waiting in the clubhouse, it was only Meronk who could realistically chase down the leader. However, he would fail to eagle the last hole and reach the necessary target, with Ferguson picking up his first DP World Tour title in only 37 starts.

"The chip-in on 16 was amazing. I can't believe it" explained Ferguson. "It's been years and years of hard work. My mum, dad, sister and brother, my whole family have given me everything to get to this moment and it's an absolute dream come true!

"I just rang my dad and said that he is so, so proud. I've been in contention enough on Challenge Tours and out here with this year a bit. I just managed to deal with it today and I am a winner now, which is incredible. I've been working with my coach, Goughie (Jamie Gough), all this year and last, just changing stuff and making sure my swing is right. I know that my mum will be at home watching, so that is for her on Mother's Day."