LIV Golfer Bubba Watson Takes Slender Lead Into Final Round Of International Series Morocco

With just one round to play of the International Series Morocco, one of the 18 LIV Golfers who started the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam event, Bubba Watson, has a slender advantage.

The two-time Masters champion shot a third round of 69 on Saturday to get to 15 under, one clear of Jazz Janewattananond and Taichi Kho.

At the start of Moving Day, Watson shared the lead with Pavit Tangkamolprasert, with the pair locked together on 11 under.

However, Tangkamolprasert struggled for consistency on Saturday, with high spots including a slam-dunk eagle at the 10th and three birdies offset by four bogeys to leave him three back of Watson ahead of the final round.

Straight in! 🔥Pavit Tangkamolprasert slam dunks for eagle on the 10th 💥🦅https://t.co/QQChqRqIrM @intseriesgolf pic.twitter.com/CS6lCX7wYzJune 13, 2026

Watson also wasn’t quite at the scintillating level of the second round, when he made eight birdies and just one bogey on his way to a seven-under 66.

Despite that, he still went four-under on Saturday thanks to six birdies, with back-to-back bogeys at the 14th and 15th his only stumbles.

As a result, just 18 holes now stand between him and his maiden Asian Tour win and first anywhere since 2018, when he won the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship for the third time.

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While two players head into the final round just one behind Watson, others in contention include Takanori Konishi, whose bogey-free 66 in the third round left him tied with Tangkamolprasert on 12 under. Julien Sale and Suteepat and Prateeptienchai are four behind Watson.

Adding to the sense that there is still plenty of work ahead for Watson if he is to claim the 16th win of the professional career is the fact that Janewattananond is a former champion of the International Series Morocco, having won the tournament in 2022.

Jazz Janewattananond won the event four years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Watson, other LIV Golfers who made the cut include Younghan Song, Abraham Ancer and Branden Grace, who are all on 10 under, five back of the leader.

Sergio Garcia, whose wife Angela caddied for him at the tournament, was one of the big-name LIV Golfers to miss the cut.