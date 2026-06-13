LIV Golfer Bubba Watson Takes Slender Lead Into Final Round Of International Series Morocco
Bubba Watson's round of 69 on Saturday ensures he takes a one-shot lead into the final round at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam
With just one round to play of the International Series Morocco, one of the 18 LIV Golfers who started the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam event, Bubba Watson, has a slender advantage.
The two-time Masters champion shot a third round of 69 on Saturday to get to 15 under, one clear of Jazz Janewattananond and Taichi Kho.
At the start of Moving Day, Watson shared the lead with Pavit Tangkamolprasert, with the pair locked together on 11 under.
However, Tangkamolprasert struggled for consistency on Saturday, with high spots including a slam-dunk eagle at the 10th and three birdies offset by four bogeys to leave him three back of Watson ahead of the final round.
Straight in! 🔥Pavit Tangkamolprasert slam dunks for eagle on the 10th 💥🦅https://t.co/QQChqRqIrM @intseriesgolf pic.twitter.com/CS6lCX7wYzJune 13, 2026
Watson also wasn’t quite at the scintillating level of the second round, when he made eight birdies and just one bogey on his way to a seven-under 66.
Despite that, he still went four-under on Saturday thanks to six birdies, with back-to-back bogeys at the 14th and 15th his only stumbles.
As a result, just 18 holes now stand between him and his maiden Asian Tour win and first anywhere since 2018, when he won the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship for the third time.
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While two players head into the final round just one behind Watson, others in contention include Takanori Konishi, whose bogey-free 66 in the third round left him tied with Tangkamolprasert on 12 under. Julien Sale and Suteepat and Prateeptienchai are four behind Watson.
Adding to the sense that there is still plenty of work ahead for Watson if he is to claim the 16th win of the professional career is the fact that Janewattananond is a former champion of the International Series Morocco, having won the tournament in 2022.
Along with Watson, other LIV Golfers who made the cut include Younghan Song, Abraham Ancer and Branden Grace, who are all on 10 under, five back of the leader.
Sergio Garcia, whose wife Angela caddied for him at the tournament, was one of the big-name LIV Golfers to miss the cut.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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