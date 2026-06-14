RBC Canadian Open Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026

With 18 holes of golf to play, the USA's Jackson Suber holds a one-stroke advantage at the RBC Canadian Open and is as close as ever to his debut PGA Tour title.

Following rounds of 66-65-66, the 26-year-old reached 13-under and is narrowly in front of Bud Cauley (-12) as well as Wyndham Clark (-11), who will make up the final trio at TPC Toronto.

Also in the mix is defending champion Ryan Fox (-10), leading Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju (-10) and fan favorite Tommy Fleetwood (-11).

Inclement weather is expected in the Ontario area late on Sunday, so officials made the decision to go with split tees and three balls in the final round.

Below is the full list of fourth-round tee times at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

RBC CANADIAN OPEN FOURTH ROUND TEE TIMES

1ST HOLE

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10:30am (3:30pm): Kevin Yu, Chandler Phillips, Max McGreevy

Kevin Yu, Chandler Phillips, Max McGreevy 10:41am (3:41pm): Neal Shipley, Ben Kohles, Tom Kim

Neal Shipley, Ben Kohles, Tom Kim 10:52am (3:52pm): Keith Mitchell, Tony Finau, Sam Ryder

Keith Mitchell, Tony Finau, Sam Ryder 11:03am (4:03pm): Doug Ghim, Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter

Doug Ghim, Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter 11:14am (4:14pm): Adam Hadwin, Alejandro Tosti, Collin Morikawa

Adam Hadwin, Alejandro Tosti, Collin Morikawa 11:25am (4:25pm): Matthew Anderson, Taylor Moore, Justin Matthews (a)

Matthew Anderson, Taylor Moore, Justin Matthews (a) 11:36am (4:36pm): Luke Clanton, Max Homa, William Mouw

Luke Clanton, Max Homa, William Mouw 11:47am (4:47pm): Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala

Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala 11:58am (4:58pm): Viktor Hovland, David Skinns, Matt Fitzpatrick

Viktor Hovland, David Skinns, Matt Fitzpatrick 12:09pm (5:09pm): Ryan Fox, Sam Burns, Jacob Bridgeman

Ryan Fox, Sam Burns, Jacob Bridgeman 12:20pm (5:20pm): Billy Horschel, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Jimmy Stanger

Billy Horschel, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Jimmy Stanger 12:31pm (5:31pm): Brice Garnett, Tommy Fleetwood, Jesper Svensson

Brice Garnett, Tommy Fleetwood, Jesper Svensson 12:42pm (5:42pm): Jackson Suber, Bud Cauley, Wyndham Clark

10TH HOLE

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