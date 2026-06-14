RBC Canadian Open Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026
Expected inclement weather in Ontario has seen final round tee times at TPC Toronto brought forward and players sent off in groups of three and on split tees
With 18 holes of golf to play, the USA's Jackson Suber holds a one-stroke advantage at the RBC Canadian Open and is as close as ever to his debut PGA Tour title.
Following rounds of 66-65-66, the 26-year-old reached 13-under and is narrowly in front of Bud Cauley (-12) as well as Wyndham Clark (-11), who will make up the final trio at TPC Toronto.
Also in the mix is defending champion Ryan Fox (-10), leading Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju (-10) and fan favorite Tommy Fleetwood (-11).
Inclement weather is expected in the Ontario area late on Sunday, so officials made the decision to go with split tees and three balls in the final round.
Below is the full list of fourth-round tee times at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
RBC CANADIAN OPEN FOURTH ROUND TEE TIMES
1ST HOLE
ET (BST)
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
- 10:30am (3:30pm): Kevin Yu, Chandler Phillips, Max McGreevy
- 10:41am (3:41pm): Neal Shipley, Ben Kohles, Tom Kim
- 10:52am (3:52pm): Keith Mitchell, Tony Finau, Sam Ryder
- 11:03am (4:03pm): Doug Ghim, Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter
- 11:14am (4:14pm): Adam Hadwin, Alejandro Tosti, Collin Morikawa
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Matthew Anderson, Taylor Moore, Justin Matthews (a)
- 11:36am (4:36pm): Luke Clanton, Max Homa, William Mouw
- 11:47am (4:47pm): Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala
- 11:58am (4:58pm): Viktor Hovland, David Skinns, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:09pm (5:09pm): Ryan Fox, Sam Burns, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:20pm (5:20pm): Billy Horschel, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Jimmy Stanger
- 12:31pm (5:31pm): Brice Garnett, Tommy Fleetwood, Jesper Svensson
- 12:42pm (5:42pm): Jackson Suber, Bud Cauley, Wyndham Clark
10TH HOLE
ET (BST)
- 10:30am (3:30pm): Brooks Koepka, Matthieu Pavon, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 10:41am (3:41pm): Beau Hossler, Davis Thompson, Erik van Rooyen
- 10:52am (3:52pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:03am (4:03pm): AJ Ewart, Takumi Kanaya, Ben Silverman
- 11:14am (4:14pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kevin Roy
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Keita Nakajima, Dylan Wu, Patrick Fishburn
- 11:36am (4:36pm): Johnny Keefer, Denny McCarthy, Kristoffer Reitan
- 11:47am (4:47pm): Adam Svensson, Ricky Castillo, Ben James
- 11:58am (4:58pm): Vince Whaley, Kensei Hirata, Joey Savoie
- 12:09pm (5:09pm): Joe Highsmith, Paul Peterson, Haotong Li
- 12:20pm (5:20pm): Calen Sanderson, Chandler Blanchet, Lanto Griffin
- 12:31pm (5:31pm): Jeremy Paul, Austin Eckroat, Nick Taylor
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.