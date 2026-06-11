How Far Does The Average Amateur Golfer Hit Their 7-Iron In 2026?
Amateur golfers obsess over how far they hit their driver, but how many actually know how far their 7-iron carries? This 2026 average might surprise a few...
You will often hear conversations in the clubhouse and on the course about how far other amateur golfers hit their driver, but have you ever heard someone boasting about their carry distance with a 7-iron?
This perhaps explains why many of the 7 things you should never do at the driving range, like machine-gunning 50 balls with a driver, are such common issues for club golfers. We put too much emphasis on the big stick performance.
Finding a centred strike with your irons is a surefire way to cut your handicap in 2026, but you also need to know how far your 7-iron carries in order to shoot lower scores.
The average amateur golfer hits their 7-iron 155 yards, according to Shot Scope’s 2026 data, but how does that relate to your handicap index bracket specifically?
Below, we share the average carry distance for players ranging from scratch to a 25-handicap, when hitting their 7-iron, so that you can compare your own performance…
How Far Do Amateur Golfers Hit Their 7-Iron In 2026?
Let’s start with a scratch golfer. As expected, better players carry their 7-iron further than high-handicappers, with scratch golfers averaging 178 yards.
For reference, that’s similar to the distance that the average 25-handicapper carries a 3-wood - which highlights the role that improved ball striking and, therefore, distance plays in cutting your handicap.
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A 5-handicap golfers loses around 14 yards compared to a scratch golfer, averaging 164 yards with the same club, while a 10-handicap golfer is expected to hit their 7-iron 161 yards on average.
As we move into the mid-handicap brackets, you can see a further decline in carry distance with 7-iron. A 15-handicapper carries their shots with this club 154 yards on average, but a 20-handicapper is 8 yards shorter with a 146 yard carry.
High-handicappers will clearly struggle more with consistency and quality of strike, which is evident in their statistics. A 25-handicapper carries their 7-iron 132 yards, on average, which is a massive 46 yards less than a scratch golfer with the same club.
7-Iron Average Carry Distance
How far amateur golfers from different handicap index brackets hit their 7-iron on average
Carry Distance Average (yds)
|Product
|Value
|Scratch Golfer
|178
|5-Handicapper
|164
|10-Handicapper
|161
|15-Handicapper
|154
|20-Handicapper
|146
|25-Handicapper
|132
Understanding your carry distances are a crucial part of improving your game, especially as Shot Scope data also tells us that high-handicap golfers come up short of the green 46% of the time with shots from around 100 yards.
That number increases to 95% with any shots from 200 yards and above, so spending time understanding your numbers can really help you to pick the right club to find the middle of the green.
As PGA Professional Ged Walters rightly points out, high-handicap golfers would benefit from avoiding this common pin trap and instead choosing a club which eliminates the danger, which often presents itself short of the green.
Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Baz is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT
3-Wood: Benross Delta XT
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
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