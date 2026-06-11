How Far Does The Average Amateur Golfer Hit Their 7-Iron In 2026?

You will often hear conversations in the clubhouse and on the course about how far other amateur golfers hit their driver, but have you ever heard someone boasting about their carry distance with a 7-iron?

This perhaps explains why many of the 7 things you should never do at the driving range, like machine-gunning 50 balls with a driver, are such common issues for club golfers. We put too much emphasis on the big stick performance.

Finding a centred strike with your irons is a surefire way to cut your handicap in 2026, but you also need to know how far your 7-iron carries in order to shoot lower scores.

The average amateur golfer hits their 7-iron 155 yards, according to Shot Scope’s 2026 data, but how does that relate to your handicap index bracket specifically?

Below, we share the average carry distance for players ranging from scratch to a 25-handicap, when hitting their 7-iron, so that you can compare your own performance…

How Far Do Amateur Golfers Hit Their 7-Iron In 2026?

Let’s start with a scratch golfer. As expected, better players carry their 7-iron further than high-handicappers, with scratch golfers averaging 178 yards.

For reference, that’s similar to the distance that the average 25-handicapper carries a 3-wood - which highlights the role that improved ball striking and, therefore, distance plays in cutting your handicap.

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A 5-handicap golfers loses around 14 yards compared to a scratch golfer, averaging 164 yards with the same club, while a 10-handicap golfer is expected to hit their 7-iron 161 yards on average.

Understanding your carry yardages with irons can elevate your game and help to cut your handicap (Image credit: Tom Lewis/Future)

As we move into the mid-handicap brackets, you can see a further decline in carry distance with 7-iron. A 15-handicapper carries their shots with this club 154 yards on average, but a 20-handicapper is 8 yards shorter with a 146 yard carry.

High-handicappers will clearly struggle more with consistency and quality of strike, which is evident in their statistics. A 25-handicapper carries their 7-iron 132 yards, on average, which is a massive 46 yards less than a scratch golfer with the same club.

7-Iron Average Carry Distance How far amateur golfers from different handicap index brackets hit their 7-iron on average Carry Distance Average (yds) Scratch Golfer 178 5-Handicapper 164 10-Handicapper 161 15-Handicapper 154 20-Handicapper 146 25-Handicapper 132 0 50 100 150 200 Carry Distance Average (yds) Data Product Value Scratch Golfer 178 5-Handicapper 164 10-Handicapper 161 15-Handicapper 154 20-Handicapper 146 25-Handicapper 132

Understanding your carry distances are a crucial part of improving your game, especially as Shot Scope data also tells us that high-handicap golfers come up short of the green 46% of the time with shots from around 100 yards.

That number increases to 95% with any shots from 200 yards and above, so spending time understanding your numbers can really help you to pick the right club to find the middle of the green.

As PGA Professional Ged Walters rightly points out, high-handicap golfers would benefit from avoiding this common pin trap and instead choosing a club which eliminates the danger, which often presents itself short of the green.