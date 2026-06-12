Still Need A Father's Day Golf Gift? These 11 Early Prime Day Deals Have Got You Covered

Father's Day is nearly here, taking place on Sunday the 21st June, or US Open final round day I like to call it. I know, your heart may have just skipped a beat because you'd forgotten but don't worry, in this day and age you can get a gift incredibly quickly. This is where I come in because I have basically done the hard work for you, finding 11 golf products that any Dad will love as part of his setup.

And the great thing is, Amazon Prime Day is due to start a couple of days later, running from the 23rd to the 26th June, so there are actually a good number of early golf deals already out there, including on all the products I've picked out below. I particularly like the two deals on three dozen Srixon golf balls because they are 33% off and it can stock your Dad up all summer, whilst the four shoe deals and discounts on high-quality laser rangefinders are worth shouting about too.

You can thank me later, but I will remind you to get Dad a card as well, because I can't help you with that...