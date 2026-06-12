Still Need A Father's Day Golf Gift? These 11 Early Prime Day Deals Have Got You Covered
If you need a Father's Day gift quickly, then I am confident you will find something in these 11 deals
Father's Day is nearly here, taking place on Sunday the 21st June, or US Open final round day I like to call it. I know, your heart may have just skipped a beat because you'd forgotten but don't worry, in this day and age you can get a gift incredibly quickly. This is where I come in because I have basically done the hard work for you, finding 11 golf products that any Dad will love as part of his setup.
And the great thing is, Amazon Prime Day is due to start a couple of days later, running from the 23rd to the 26th June, so there are actually a good number of early golf deals already out there, including on all the products I've picked out below. I particularly like the two deals on three dozen Srixon golf balls because they are 33% off and it can stock your Dad up all summer, whilst the four shoe deals and discounts on high-quality laser rangefinders are worth shouting about too.
You can thank me later, but I will remind you to get Dad a card as well, because I can't help you with that...
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Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
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