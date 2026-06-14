Brooks Koepka Reveals Injury Concern At RBC Canadian Open

A first PGA Tour title since returning from the LIV Golf League earlier this year has threatened to arrive on a couple of occasions for Brooks Koepka, but fate has intervened each time and his quest looks set to continue past this week.

Following significant cases of 'what if?' at the Cognizant Classic and The CJ Cup where one horrible round vanquished any prospect of a first PGA Tour victory since 2021, the RBC Canadian Open was the site of another frustrating chapter for Koepka on Saturday.

The five-time Major winner was well in the hunt through 36 holes at TPC Toronto thanks to rounds of 64 and 68 and attention was turning to whether one of the biggest names in the field could enjoy his 'welcome back' moment on Sunday.

However, a two-over-par score of 72 on Moving Day threw Koepka back down the leaderboard and outside the top-30 with only 18 holes to change his fate.

The challenge would have been particularly tough with Koepka at full strength, but the 36-year-old shared after a disappointing Saturday - which featured a lost ball on the second and could have been worse if not for a pair of late birdies - that he was struggling to grip the club and isn't 100% sure on his fitness.

Koepka said: "Yeah, I don't know what it is. I'm struggling to grip the club with my ring finger and pinkie finger, so can't grip it.

"So the club is kind of just, my fingers would come loose, it was kind of numb. I don't know what the deal was but hopefully we'll figure it out."

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Koepka revealed he received treatment on the 11th tee box and hadn't suffered with the problem before, also sharing the timeline relating to his issue.

He said: "Yeah, the whole warm-up, I felt fine, I was absolutely good. Then got to the range and went to grip the club and I just couldn't even grip it.

"So it lasted -- it was all day. Felt better the last few holes. I don't know if that's just the meds kicked in or what it is. But hopefully we'll figure it out now."

Brooks Koepka struggled through a minor injury issue during Rd.3 of the RBC Canadian Open. Something to keep an eye on ahead of the U.S Open next week, "I don't know what it is, I'm struggling to grip the club." pic.twitter.com/CSRy1ANIcIJune 13, 2026

Injuries are never ideal for a pro, but the timing will arguably be even more frustrating for the two-time US Open winner given the third men's Major of the year takes place at Shinnecock Hills next week.

The second of Koepka's US Open victories arrived on Long Island in 2018 and, given his recent upturn in putting form, the former LIV player may well fancy his chances of repeating history - unless another twist of fate prevents him from having the opportunity.