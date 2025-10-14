I've Had Enough Of The Big Golf Events Being In America... Here's Why National Opens Need To Be Given The Respect They Deserve

It's safe to say there's never been a busier time in professional golf, with event after event being staged throughout the 52 weeks of the year.

All of these tournaments provide players with varying amounts of prize purses, which is a topic that has dominated the golf world over the last few years, as LIV Golf and the PGA Tour's Signature Events pay out up to $20 million to $25 million on a single tournament...

Obviously, this factor is one of the key reasons why the big players feature, but the influence of obscene amounts of money has been partly responsible for the sport losing sight of its history.

I'm specifically talking about national opens, which I believe have become second fiddle to Signature Events, despite the fact that they have produced the most excitement in both the men's and women's games over the past few years.

Fans celebrate at the Amgen Irish Open after Rory McIlroy holes an eagle putt at the 72nd hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although some of the bigger men's national opens, such as the US Open, Open Championship and Genesis Scottish Open still host the big players, that all changes when you look elsewhere.

On the DP World Tour, for example, the caliber of players that were winning national opens used to be primarily Major winners and future World Golf Hall of Famers, making them among the top tournaments to feature in.

Now though, with the importance of being in the PGA Tour's Signature Events for Major qualification and World Ranking points, it has almost made national opens on both circuits a stepping stone when, previously, they were the titles you would be looking at to heighten your career.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It does make me think why aren't our oldest and most historic tournaments prioritized more?

Certainly, just on professional golf finishes alone in 2025, we have seen some of the most exciting conclusions come from national opens.

Thrilling National Open Finales

Just to list some, Ryan Fox defeated Sam Burns with a birdie at the fourth playoff hole of the RBC Canadian Open in June, after the latter stormed through the field with an eight-under 62 on Sunday.

Who could forget JJ Spaun at the US Open holing a 64-foot putt at the 72nd hole to win his national title? Or even the shortest hitter in the field at the Mexico Open, Brian Campbell, taking down the longest hitter in the field, Aldrich Potgieter, in a dramatic playoff?

Aside from the US Open, which is a Major, these national opens were non-Signature Events on the PGA Tour and didn't feature the big names like Scottie Scheffler or Xander Schauffele.

What's more, on the DP World Tour, you had Kristoffer Reitan winning the Soudal Open in Belgium after carding a nine-under 62 on Sunday, as well as Rory McIlroy defeating Joakim Lagergren at the Amgen Irish Open, his home event, following a 30-foot eagle putt to force a playoff on the 18th.

Even in 2024, Robert MacIntyre claiming his national title at the Genesis Scottish Open and the RBC Canadian Open with his dad on the bag were some of the best stories of the year.

That's without even mentioning Angel Hidalgo defeating fellow Spaniard, Jon Rahm, in a playoff to win the Open de España on the DP World Tour.

MacIntyre celebrates after holing a birdie putt at the 72nd hole to win the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open by one (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even away from the men's game and on the LPGA Tour, Brooke Henderson won her home title at the CPKC Women's Open in 2025, while Lydia Ko's AIG Women's Open victory last year led to her joining the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame.

What I'm trying to say is that national opens are where the feel-good stories are created, where players can make a name for themselves or even triumph in front of their home fans.

These aren't just memories for the players, but also those who pay for the tickets, support the events, buy the merchandise and help pay the wages of those inside the ropes.

I'm not saying that regular events don't create these stories, as seen with Keegan Bradley at the Travelers Championship, where the US Ryder Cup captain won just a few months out from the team event in New York.

Henderson celebrates her second CPKC Women's Open win in August 2025, her first victory since January 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

What I am saying is that, considering golf still likes to play on its history, why can't national opens be revered in a similar way to Major championships? Especially when you take into account longevity and previous winners.

Looking at the various Tours, LIV Golf provides big money opportunities and a product that is different to the other circuits. The PGA Tour, meanwhile, also has large purses and OWGR and FedEx Cup points that work towards the Majors.

I can't deny that both showcase golf on a world-wide scale, but neither of them have more global and historic tournaments than the DP World Tour.

The issue is that, would a player prefer to play in a PGA Tour Signature Event that offers a $3.6 million first prize and 500 FedEx Cup points, rather than a national open with a $300,000 paycheck?

What's My Suggestion?

If I had my way, I would like to see the national opens become the new Signature Events. This would likely never happen, given players don't want to venture outside the US if they don't have to, but what sounds better on paper? Would you rather a $20 million event around the likes of Royal Melbourne and Royal County Down, or a $20 million event around another TPC layout?

There are hundreds of incredible golf courses around the world and, as McIlroy alluded to this year: "I would love to win an Open at Portrush, I would love to win an Open at St Andrews. I would love to win a US Open at Pebble Beach... It's like there's venues in the game that just mean a little bit more."

A country's biggest golf tournament being played at their most recognized and famous golf course by the world's best players... What golf fans wouldn't want to see that?