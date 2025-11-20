Bryson DeChambeau Reveals 'The Thing That’s Holding Me Back' As He Looks To Become 'Best Player In The World'

Bryson DeChambeau believes he can become the best player in the world if he can fix one part of his golf game - and that's his wedge play.

While taking part in Grant Horvat's latest five-under challenge on YouTube, DeChambeau discussed the one area of his game he thought was holding him back.

DeChambeau is still one of the best golfers on the planet, as he's shown in the Majors by winning the 2024 US Open and being an almost constant challenger for golf's biggest prizes.

The 32-year-old has also added back-to-back runners-up finishes at the PGA Championship and was in Sunday's final pairing alongside Rory McIlroy at this year's Masters.

Overall, it's six top-10 finishes in the past eight Majors, but DeChambeau feels he can elevate his game even further if he can figure out his wedge game.

"This is where if I can get better with these wedges, then I can get to the best player in the world," DeChambeau told Horvat. "But I’ve got to get better with them.

"The problem is I can’t hit it high, and then I try to steepen it and go down after it and just a massive divot.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Got to figure that one out. That’s the thing that’s holding me back.”

It has been pointed out by several analysts that at times DeChambeau has been let down by his approach play in the Majors - we're talking small margins as his results have been so good, but it's the difference between a top five and a title.

A post shared by Grant Horvat (@granthorvat) A photo posted by on

One thing not really a debate is DeChambeau's driving, which has remained incredible, and could be an even bigger weapon as he's looking to hit it even further next year.

Due to playing in LIV Golf, DeChambeau has a long off-season to work on things, and along with figuring out his wedge play he's back in speed training with the driver.

The hope is that he can not only get a higher maximum speed, but have a regular 'normal' ball speed of close to 200mph, which would be a huge asset if he could hit it consistantly.

“It’s going to be further next year," DeChambeau declared after bombing a big drive in his match with Horvat.

"I am just starting to speed train. My goal is to be average 195mph-200mph ball speed when I’m out on the golf course, just chipping it.”

Can I Beat Bryson DeChambeau if I Start 5 Under Par? (Intense) - YouTube Watch On